Photo Flash: Meet the Cast of SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY at Berkeley Rep

Berkeley Repertory Theatre presents School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play by Jocelyn Bioh, directed by Awoye Timpo.

Paulina, the reigning queen bee at Ghana's most exclusive boarding school, has her sights set on the Miss Universe pageant and the glamorous life that's sure to follow. But her plans and even her very reputation are shaken up when Ericka, a new student who's strikingly beautiful and talented, captures the attention of the pageant recruiter - and Paulina's hive-minded friends.

Winner of the 2018 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Play and the Outer Critics Circle John Gassner Award, School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play is a biting comedy that tackles the universal issues of beauty and self-worth that face teenage girls across the globe.

"I fell in love with Jocelyn's voice as a playwright several years ago when I worked with her on the development of her play Nollywood Dreams. School Girls soon followed, and as I was programming this season, it was one of the first plays I put on my list," said Artistic Director Johanna Pfaelzer. "Part of Jocelyn's brilliance is the way she uses humor in her work. She creates worlds that are politically aware and highly insightful, while also being wildly entertaining. While School Girls takes place in a boarding school in Ghana, the concerns of these young women will feel familiar. I can't wait to introduce them, and Jocelyn, to our audience."

Cast members include Afua Busia (Ama), Santoya Fields (Eloise), Omozé Idehenre (Headmistress Francis), Paige Mays (Gifty), Gabriella Momah (Nana), Al-Nisa Petty (Mercy), Lily Santiago (Ericka), and Akilah A. Walker (Paulina)

Creative team includes Jason Ardizzone-West (Scenic Designer), Karen Perry (Costume Designer), and Stacey Derosier (Lighting Designer), and Jake Rodriguez (Sound Designer)

School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play begins on Thursday, March 19 and runs through Sunday, May 3. Individual tickets range from $30-97 (half price if you're under 35) and can be purchased online at berkeleyrep.org or by phone at 510 647-2949. Press night will be on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

Photo Credit: Kevin Berne/Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Gabriella Momah, Al-nisa Petty, Paige Mayes, Afua Busia, Akilah A. Walker, Santoya Fields, Lily Santiago, and Omozé Idehenre

Gabriella Momah, Al-nisa Petty, Paige Mayes, Afua Busia, Akilah A. Walker, Santoya Fields, Lily Santiago, and Omozé Idehenre

Gabriella Momah, Al-nisa Petty, Paige Mayes, Afua Busia, Akilah A. Walker, Santoya Fields, Lily Santiago, and Omozé Idehenre





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You