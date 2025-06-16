Peninsula International Dance Festival Unveils Roster of 200+ Artists and Companies

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Peninsula International Dance Festival has announced the roster of more than 200 artists from 21 diverse dance companies—all led by master teachers and choreographers—who will take the stage in this year's two-day celebration of magnificent traditional world dance and music. Two matinee performances at 2 p.m. will take place on Saturday, July 19 and Sunday, July 20 at the San Mateo Performing Arts Center, located at 600 North Delaware Street.

This 4th annual edition of the festival arrives at a pivotal moment amid painful national discourse on issues of immigration and cultural identity. This year, the festival is more than an event - it is bold act of cultural pride and unity in an era of division. Amid rising nationalism, travel bans, and attacks on immigrant communities, this festival stands as a powerful reminder that art transcends borders, celebrates our differences, and reclaims the human right to connect and belong.

Interim Executive Director of Peninsula Lively Arts Debbie Chinn said, “At the Peninsula International Dance Festival, we offer more than just performances—we invite audiences on a journey across borders, a passport to the world through movement. Dance is a bridge, connecting hearts and stories beyond politics or geography in a thoughtful affirmation of astonishing world heritage.”

Debbie Chinn continued, “There are no barriers, no walls—only an open invitation to experience the beauty of our shared humanity. We are stronger, more vibrant, and more united when we come together, now more than ever before. It is a privilege for us to share these traditions with you.”

Audiences can expect a brilliant tapestry of rhythm, movement, and storytelling that spans five continents, featuring work from Armenia, Bolivia, Cambodia, China, Congo/Brazzaville, India, Japan, Mexico, Peru, the Philippines, Spain, and the U.S.A. This year's program will offer everything from the fiery passion of Spanish flamenco to the exuberance of Bollywood and classical Indian dance forms such as Kathak, Odissi and Bharatanatyam; from the thunderous power of Japanese Taiko to the primal energy of Congolese drumming; from the Andean highlands of Peru and Bolivia to the enduring legacies of Armenia, China, and the Philippines; to the traditional folk dances of Appalachia and today's beats of urban American hip-hop and breakdancing.

The festival remains a beloved summer tradition in the Bay Area, drawing enthusiastic crowds and families each year. It offers an immersive cultural experience, showcasing dazzling global dance performances—some rooted in centuries-old customs, others offering bold, contemporary interpretations. Artists resplendent in vibrant, authentic costumes will deliver unforgettable performances marked by precision, passion, and cultural pride.

Festival tickets are now on sale and may be purchased online www.peninsulalivelyarts.org. Two different programs are scheduled for each of the performances set for Saturday, July 19 at 2 p.m. and Sunday, July 20 at 2 p.m. at the San Mateo Performing Arts Center, 600 North Delaware St., San Mateo.

Comments