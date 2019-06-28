Oxbow RiverStage Kicks Off With Steve Miller Band On August 25

Jun. 28, 2019  

Oxbow RiverStage Kicks Off With Steve Miller Band On August 25

Steve Miller has been an enlivening presence on the American music scene for more than half a century. To begin with, he was a mainstay of the San Francisco music scene that upended American culture in the late '60s.

With albums like Children of the Future, Sailor and Brave New World, Miller perfected a psychedelic blues sound that drew on the deepest sources of American roots music and simultaneously articulated a compelling vision of what music - and, indeed, society - could be in the years to come.

