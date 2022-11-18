Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Oakland Ballet Presents GRAHAM LUSTIG'S THE NUTCRACKER at The Paramount Theatre

Performances run December 17 - 18.

Nov. 18, 2022  
Returning to Oakland's historic Paramount Theatre December 17 - 18, Oakland Ballet Company is delighted to present its annual production of GRAHAM LUSTIG'S THE NUTCRACKER, Saturday at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. With musical accompaniment by the Oakland Symphony alongside the Piedmont East Bay Children's Choir, Graham Lustig's The Nutcracker brings the spirit of the holidays to life. Tickets, starting at $20, are now on sale via a direct link at oaklandballet.org/performances-events/graham-lustigs-the-nutcracker.

Set in Vienna in the posh Edwardian era, Lustig's version of The Nutcracker is based on the original story by E.T.A. Hoffmann, in which a young girl named Marie receives a nutcracker doll from her uncle. Overnight, the doll grows in size, coming to life as the Nutcracker Prince and battling larger-than-life mice and a Rat King. In the second act, Marie and the Nutcracker Prince meet the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier in a magical land of sweets.

The elegant production features art nouveau set design and costumes, and a cast of two dozen professional dancers as well as over 40 youth dancers, ages 7 to 17, in the roles of snowballs, mice, soldiers and candies. This year, Lawrence Chen will reprise the role of the Nutcracker Prince, while Lilit Hogtanian will make her debut in the role of Marie. The other soloists include Jazmine Quezada as the Sugarplum Fairy, Logan Martin as the Cavalier and Jeremy Hanson as Uncle Drosselmeyer.

Serving as guest conductor of the Oakland Symphony is Lesley Dunner, currently conductor of the Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra. His stirring performances with the Long Beach Opera of Anthony Davis' historical work The Central Park Five received the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in Music.

As in past years, the Oakland Ballet will open up its dress rehearsal on Friday, December 16 to more than 2,000 school-age children in the East Bay. The company will also continue its on-site education program at elementary schools in the Oakland Unified School District and throughout the East Bay.

Following the 1 p.m. matinees on Saturday and Sunday, Oakland Ballet will host "Sweet Dreams" parties. Attendees at the performances will have the chance to mingle with performers over cookies and lemonade, and have the memory preserved with a photograph. There is an additional $15 cost for entry to the after-parties. For more information, please visit oaklandballet.org.




