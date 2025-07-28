OY, WHAT THEY SAID ABOUT LOVE is Coming to The Marsh Berkeley This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Marsh Berkeley will host acclaimed playwright and performer Steve Budd for a new, Jewish take on his hit show What They Said About Love, titled Oy, What They Said About Love, taking the stage in the East Bay this fall. In this love-addled solo show, Steve kvetches and kvells on why other people can—and can’t—tie the knot. Through over a dozen characters developed from hours of interviews, audiences are ferried through the tunnel of love as Budd sheds light on how people meet and make it to the chuppah, navigate the push and pull of relationships—and why some can’t seem to settle down.

Oy, What They Said About Love received Best of the Fringe honors at the 2024 San Francisco Fringe Festival. Oy, What They Said About Love will run September 20 – October 25, 2025 (press opening: September 27), with performances 8:00pm Saturdays, and 2:00pm, Sunday, October 19 at The Marsh Berkeley (2120 Allston Way, Berkeley).



Steve Budd’s Oy, What They Said About Love premiered at the San Francisco Fringe Festival on July 28, 2024, at the Exit Theatre. It continued with a performance at the Binge Fringe Festival in Santa Monica in March 2025, followed by a featured presentation at The Marsh in Berkeley on April 22 as part of its Marsh Risings series. In May, Budd brought the piece to San Diego for a live and Zoom hybrid event hosted by Yiddishland California and also participated in the San Diego International Fringe Festival. The show continued its tour with performances at the Ottawa Fringe Festival in June 2025 at the Atelier Theatre, where Apt 613 hailed Oy, What They Said About Love as “a sharp and insightful, polished show.”