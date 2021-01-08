ODC/Dance Presents DRINKS & DANCE: INVESTIGATING GRACE

ODC/Dance's popular virtual series, Drinks & a Dance, kicks off the New Year with Founder and Artistic Director Brenda Way's Investigating Grace, a powerful work exploring themes of love, loss, and transcendence.

The evening kicks off at 5:15pm with an informal, social chat with a mixologist from Stookey's Club Moderne. Guests will be led in the creation of the evening's specialty drink, the Champs-Élysées (the drink can be ordered for pickup beforehand). An intimate discussion of the work with the choreographer and special guest dancer and collaborator Brandon "Private" Freeman follows.

Then at 6pm guests will be invited to a livestream screening of Investigating Grace. Named an NEA American Masterpiece in 2011, Investigating Grace is set to Glenn Gould's 1955 recordings of J.S. Bach's "Goldberg Variations." Way choreographed this arresting piece in 1999 after her son was diagnosed with a life-threatening illness. A virtual Q&A with the artists completes the evening.

All ticket holders will have on-demand access to the livestreamed piece and Q&A starting 24 hours after the event for one week (January 15-22).

Drinks & a Dance continues February 12 with KT Nelson's Dead Reckoning. Further dates and programs will be announced.