Northern Nights Music Festival Announces Full Cannabis Details & Partners

Northern Nights Music Festival has now announced full cannabis details and partners for their highly-anticipated return to California's iconic Redwood Forest from July 15-17, 2022.

Taking place at Cook's Valley Campground in Piercy, CA on the Humboldt / Mendocino border, the beloved festival has built its name based on an eclectic mix of cutting-edge music, pristine natural landscapes and industry-leading cannabis programming. Tickets for Northern Nights are available to purchase here

Set behind the Redwood Curtain in the fertile crescent of the Emerald Triangle, the festival offers a new-age portal to the Great American West. Established as one of North America's most unique boutique festivals, Northern Nights gathers a dedicated community of musical fans, cannabis aficionados, and nature lovers to the picturesque shores of the Eel River.

Known as a pioneer within the music meets cannabis space, Northern Nights was the first music festival to have legal onsite cannabis sales and consumption in 2019 (before Grasslands at Outside Lands). As a result, the festival has become a hotbed for forward-thinking cannabis culture and policy, acting as a trend-setter for the live events industry and beyond.

Northern Nights has also announced that they will become the first music festival to have dispensaries located at stages and the first music festival to have multiple on-site dispensaries for their 2022 edition. This will include dispensaries at stages throughout the event featuring takeovers from top cannabis brands and allowing guests to easily purchase cannabis products while still enjoying the music they love.

NN22 will feature The Eel River Dab-Grab-N-Go, which adds a convenient elevation to the River Stage experience, providing a fun way to engage with some of the top awarded California cannabis brands. The space is full of Emerald Cup winners, featuring Mendocino Hashery CO's top winning solventless hash, the winners of best in show Farmer and The Felon, top beverage Lagunitas HIFI Sessions, and top winning cartridge Jetty Extracts. This area will also feature Coastal Sun, who are known for their organic flowers & pre-rolls, along with AbsoluteXtracts (ABX), who create high-quality, full-spectrum cannabis concentrates. Grab a quick beverage, joint, or dab, and immerse yourself in the Eel River.

The Mendocino Tree Lounge & Hashery will feature an experiential lounge and hash bar where one can sip, puff, eat, and chill. Heritage Mendocino and Ispire will host terpene tastings at its Hash Bar with featured sponsor Select. Quench your thirst with Deep Desert's Happy Mocktail and Slushie Hours, serving non-medicated non-alcoholic versions of their beverage (THC-containing versions available at the dispensary). Guests can also post up in the lounge with Mendo Premier, Blaze1, Madrone, Uncle Mac's, BNVL Farm and One Log House.

In the Grove, guests will enjoy plant-inspired art, movement, and a grounding spiritual journey alongside Humboldt Seed Co and HumFarms, the forces behind 2019's RECreation. Attendees can look forward to an expanded portfolio of wellness programming, including cannabis-themed activities.

The OG Humboldt Tree Lounge Farmer's Market will make its return in support of the Emerald Triangle's small farmer, sponsored by Boveda, the global leader in two way humidity control packs, and Mendocino Cannabis Alliance. The space will feature twenty-plus local award-winning cannabis farmers & brands including Redwood Roots, Huckleberry Hill Farms, Stickyfields, Rebel Grown, Moon Made Farms, Briceland Farms, Five Sisters Farm, Emerald Spirit Botanicals, Moon Gazer, Esensia, and many more. Direct-to-consumer pricing will be made possible by retail partner Sovereign.

In true Farmer's Market style, expect to get fed well at the farm-fresh Happy Hours, dubbed Blaze and Graze. Hydrate at the tonic bar provided by top award-winning edible legacy brand Space Gem. The area will feature wellness, movement, and educational programming brought to you by Lucky Box, including surprise intimate performances by festival talent. Learn about regenerative growing, meet local ganja farmers, move your body, twerk under the trees, and pet some bunnies!

Northern Nights also invites attendees to Find Fun Things, Win a Prize!, an interactive scavenger hunt offering cannabis fun and games to play with friends over the weekend.

New this year, Northern Nights has also launched a VIP Retailer Buyers Program that extends invites to top retail buyers from all across California for a fun weekend with a complimentary networking opportunity at the festival. This will include the chance to enjoy curated Happy Hours with demonstrations, tastings, performances, and more while meeting new and familiar cannabis brands. If you're interested, you can sign up here.

With their phase two music lineup, Northern Nights recently added even more incredible talent to the lineup which includes electrifying live act Two Feet, fast-rising Denver-based producer Of The Trees, empowering queer artist Wreckno who is becoming a fan-favorite on festival lineups, and Grammy-nominated artist ford. who blends indie and electronic sensibilities. Other new highlights include Balkan Bump, Smoakland, Modern Biology, Equanimous, Subsuelo, and more. Phase two also includes the addition of talented Featured Muralists that will be sharing their work at Northern Nights, which includes Blake Reagan, Dmise, Eon75, and more.

The previously announced phase one lineup from Northern Nights was led by Dirtybird founder Claude VonStroke, genre-blending South London producer TroyBoi, French live performance maestro CloZee, hitmaking UK phenom Elderbrook, and the illustrious Los Angeles house producer SNBRN. The multi-style billing of Northern Nights continues with bass music pioneer David Starfire, fellow Los Angeles house favorite J. Worra, English music producer Khushi, acclaimed Japanese-American upstart Qrion, global dance meets 808 bass music creator SOOHAN, tech-house's rising star Westend, and much more.

To get to Northern Nights this year, the festival is partnering with AVELO, as the official festival airline partner. Bridging the Socal with NorCal, attendees can fly into Santa Rosa or Arcata directly with a special FLYNNMF offer code.

At Northern Nights, attendees may find themselves floating in the river and listening to their favorite artists at the River Stage while taking a twerking class by day, catching the future of live-electronic on the mainstage at sunset, or exploring art installations and dancing into the night at the Bunker Stage. It's an experience personified by the wild independence of the West Coast, curated with global sensibilities in mind.

As those in the know will tell you, experiential wonder sits behind every corner at the festival. Wander the merchant row to discover Northern Nights' curated art and fashion vendors, watch a multitude of live painters create throughout the weekend, grab a drink at a specialty bar, or simply kick back at your campground or Glamping site under the canopy of the Redwoods.

It's a place crafted by nature waiting to be explored with best friends new and old. Chart your journey now to one of the most unique festival experiences of the year. Those interested in attending Northern Nights can purchase tickets here.