NCTC Strikes Back Against Anti-Drag Laws With Dragapella(R) Sensation The Kinsey Sicks In DRAG QUEEN STORYTIME GONE WILD!

Drag Queen Storytime Gone Wild! is activism wrapped in a musical parody, a razor-sharp satirical rallying cry against recent anti-Drag and LGBTQ+ legislation.

In July, New Conservatory Theatre Center is ecstatic to welcome back the Kinsey Sicks for the regional premiere of Drag Queen Storytime Gone Wild! Following last December's hugely successful run of their hit holiday show Oy Vey in a Manger at NCTC, the Kinsey Sicks' newest production is hitting the Decker stage before beginning its international tour at Edinburgh Fringe Festival this August. In the trademark style of the Kinsey Sicks, Drag Queen Storytime Gone Wild! is activism wrapped in a musical parody, a razor-sharp satirical rallying cry against recent anti-Drag and LGBTQ+ legislation.

Don't take the kids to this storytime! America's Favorite Dragapella® Quartet brings their potty-mouthed, politically outspoken parodies back to their favorite basement in the Bay in this hit a cappella musical comedy. When the girls are put in charge of a morning assembly at a local elementary school, mayhem breaks out - in delicious four-part harmony. From Disney tunes to TV theme songs, and even your favorite nursery rhymes, the Kinsey Sicks are here to ludicrously lampoon your childhood faves. What can possibly go right?

Drag Queen Storytime Gone Wild! runs July 5 - 16, 2023. Tickets are $25-65 and are available at nctcsf.org, by emailing boxoffice@nctcsf.org or by calling (415) 861-8972.

Critics are singing the praises of Drag Queen Storytime Gone Wild!:

"Uproarious... brilliant... authentically joyful." acclaims the Washington Post.

"Hilarious and phenomenally inappropriate in the best of ways" declares Front Row Center.

"What proves possibly most striking ... isn't merely their phenomenal vocal blend, but their astonishing ability to cross the line between harmonic brilliance and side-splitting comedy." raves BroadwayWorld

For over 25 years, the Kinsey Sicks, America's Favorite Dragapella® Beautyshop Quartet, has served up a feast of music and comedy to audiences at performing arts centers, music venues, and comedy festivals throughout the US and internationally. Their phenomenal performance record includes an Off-Broadway show, an extended run in Vegas, two feature films and three concert DVDs, ten albums, and appearances in over 40 US states, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and Australia. The Kinsey Sicks' award-winning a cappella singing, sharp satire, and over-the-top drag have earned them a diverse and devoted following.

New Conservatory Theatre Center has been San Francisco's premier LGBTQ+ and Allied performing arts institution and progressive arts education conservatory since 1981. NCTC is renowned for its diverse range of innovative, high-quality productions, touring productions and shows for young audiences; its foundational anti-bullying work with youth and educators through YouthAware; and its commitment to developing new plays to continue expanding the canon of queer and allied dramatic work.

Supported in part by The Bernard Osher Foundation, Horizons Foundation, Grants for the Arts, and the generosity of NCTC's individual donors.



