NCTC Releases Filmed Dress Rehearsal Of Poignant And Powerful, WARPLAY

New Conservatory Theatre Center has announced the release of the filmed dress rehearsal of 2017's critically acclaimed production warplay, written by JC Lee and directed by former NCTC Artistic Associate Ben Randle. Commissioned as part of NCTC's New Voices/New Work program, this world premiere performance will be streaming free of charge in keeping with NCTC's mission of accessible theatre for all.

Inspired by Homer's The Iliad and the epic tale of Achilles and Patroclus, warplay is a shockingly funny, poetic and radical reimagining of one of the oldest love stories in all of Western literature. Two young men. A battle rages in the distance. Game on.

warplay will be available for streaming at www.nctcsf.org/warplay from Jan. 26 - Feb. 23. Admission is free.