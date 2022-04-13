Merola Opera Program to Showcase Latin American and Spanish Composers

Merola Opera Program will showcase lush, lyrical, and romantic works by Latin American and Spanish composers in the Schwabacher Summer Concert, when the young artists of the 2022 program perform vibrant operatic scenes by distinguished composers that include Daniel Catán, Manuel De Falla, Osvaldo Golijov, and Amadeo Vives. Featuring a full orchestra, the Schwabacher Summer Concert explores the invaluable contributions that these composers have made to the world of classical music. Jorge Parodi, General and Artistic Director of Opera Hispánica, conducts while Jose Maria Condemi (Merola '99/'00) directs.

The performances are set for Thursday, July 14th at 7:30pm and Saturday, July 16th at 3:00pm. Tickets range from $55 to $80. For more information or to order tickets, please visit www.merola.org /calendar or call the San Francisco Opera Box Office at (415) 864-3330. In-person purchases can also be made at 301 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco. The box office is open Monday, 10:00am-5:00pm, and Tuesday through Friday, 10:00am-6:00pm. Performances will be held at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, 50 Oak St., San Francisco.