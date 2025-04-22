Merola Opera Program to Present SCHWABACHER SUMMER CONCERT: IT'S COMPLICATEDâ€”LOVE & OPERA

Bay Area audiences are invited to experience the exhilarating joy of opera performed by the stars of tomorrow, as the 2025 Merola Opera Program artists continue their festival season with the Schwabacher Summer Concert: It's Complicatedâ€”Love & Opera, semi-staged scenes from operatic masterpiecesâ€”including Donizettiâ€™s Il Campanello, Roberto Devereux, Anna Bolena, and Don Pasqualeâ€”along with a brief foray into the stunning love duet from Gounodâ€™s RomÃ©o et Juliette.

Accompanied by the San Francisco Opera Center Orchestra conducted by William Long making his Merola Opera Program debut, this concert directed by Omer Ben Seadia (Merola â€˜14) offers a performance filled with vocal fireworks and lush, soaring melodies. Renowned for his work with some of the worldâ€™s leading musical institutions, Long was awarded a Grammy in 2024 for his contribution to The Metropolitan Operaâ€™s recording of Terence Blanchardâ€™s Champion. Ben Seadia has worked extensively in the U.S. since 2012 after over a decade with the Israeli Opera. Assisting in the program is up-and-coming stage director and Merola participant Elio Bucky (Merola â€˜25).Â

Â

Performances will take place on 7:30pm, Thursday, July 10, and at 2:00pm, Saturday, July 12 at San Francisco Conservatory of Music Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall.Â

Â Â

Purchase tickets to all four Summer Festival productions for a 10% discount. Merola members receive a 20% discount April 8-22 when purchasing all four productions. The discount will be applied automatically when tickets to all four productions are in your cart online. (Does not apply to youth tickets or the Merola Grand Finale Reception.)*