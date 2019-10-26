Magic Theatre Announces Performers For Nassim Soleimanpour's NASSIM

Magic Theatre has announced the creative team and performers for the Company's second production of the 2019-2020 season, a 6-performance limited engagement of Nassim Soleimanpour‍'s NASSIM, directed by Omar Elerian. NASSIM will perform from November 12 - 16, 2019 at Magic Theatre's Fort Mason location (Fort Mason, 2 Marina Blvd., Building D, 3rd Floor, San Francisco, CA 94123). Limited press tickets are available for the performances on Tuesday, November 12 at 7:00 p.m. and Wednesday, November 13 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets range from $20 - $75 and are on-sale now at MagicTheatre.org.

"NASSIM is a richly-engaging high-wire act between actor, writer and audience -- bridging cultures through the imaginative power of language," said Artistic Director Loretta Greco. "I am honored to have this exciting event as a part of our season and thrilled to be partnering with Chris Norway and Stanford Live again (24 Decades) in bringing the deeply talented Nassim Soleimanpour to the Bay."

From Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour* comes an audacious new theatrical experiment. Each night a different performer joins the playwright on stage, while the script waits unseen in a sealed box...Touchingly autobiographical yet powerfully universal, NASSIM is a striking theatrical demonstration of how language can both divide and unite us.

NASSIM follows Soleimanpour's globally acclaimed White Rabbit Red Rabbit, which has been translated into over 25 different languages and performed over 1,000 times by names including Stephen Fry, Ken Loach and Whoopi Goldberg. WINNER of the Scotsman Fringe First Award at Edinburgh Fringe 2017.

Confirmed actors for NASSIM include James Carpenter*, Lauren English*, Safiya Fredericks*, Sarah Nina Hayon*, Julia McNeal* and Sean San Jose*. Nassim Soleimanpour is appearing with permission of Actor's Equity Association.

The performer schedule is as follows:

Safiya Fredericks* - Tuesday, November 12 at 7:00 p.m.

Sean San Jose* - Wednesday, November 13 at 8:00 p.m.

Julia McNeal* - Thursday, November 14 at 8:00 p.m.

Sarah Nina Hayon* - Friday, November 15 at 8:00 p.m.

Lauren English* - Saturday, November 16 at 2:30 p.m.

James Carpenter* - Saturday, November 16 at 8:00 p.m.

NASSIM is produced by Shirin Soleimanpour. Production personnel also includes Kacey Gritters* (Production Supervisor), Michael Ager (Production Manager), Rhys Jarman (Designer), James Swadlo (Sound Designer), Rajiv Pattani (Lighting Designer), Carolina Ortiga and Stewart Pringle (Script Editors). Representation: Boat Rocker Entertainment/Aurora Nova.



*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.

NASSIM was originally commissioned and produced by the Bush Theatre and received its world premiere at the Bush Theatre, London, on July 25, 2017. Directed by Omar Elerian.





