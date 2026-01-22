MJ THE MUSICAL Will Return To BroadwaySF’s Orpheum Theatre

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Tony Award-winning musical MJ will return to San Francisco when the First National Tour plays BroadwaySF’s Orpheum Theatre for a limited engagement from March 24 through April 5, 2026. The engagement is presented by BroadwaySF with producers Lia Vollack, John Branca, and John McClain.

Directed and choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon, with a book by Lynn Nottage, MJ centers on the creative process behind Michael Jackson’s 1992 Dangerous World Tour. The musical features Jackson’s catalog alongside choreography inspired by his signature style. Since its Broadway premiere, the production has played in cities across North America, London’s West End, Hamburg, and Melbourne.

Jordan Markus will star as MJ on the First National Tour. Markus originated the role on tour and made his Broadway and touring debuts in the production, performing both MJ and Michael. He is joined by Melvin Gray Jr. as MJ alternate, Brandon Lee Harris as Michael, Quentin Blanton Jr. and Eric Wiltz as Little Michael, Erik Hamilton as standby MJ and Michael, Devin Bowles as Joseph Jackson and Rob, Kendrick Mitchell as Berry Gordy and Nick, Michael Nero as Tito Jackson and Quincy Jones, Kevin Cruz as Alejandro, Jackson Vann as Little Marlon, Kristin Stokes as Rachel, Jed Resnick as Dave, and Rajané Katurah as Katherine Jackson and Kate.

The ensemble includes Omarion Burke, JoJo Carmichael, Kolby Colmary, Joshua Dawson, Ghrai Devore-Stokes, Ui-Seng François, Andy Golden, Treston J. Henderson, Skye Jackson-Williams, Jacobi Kai, Jahir L. Hipps, Rachel Lockhart, Matteo Marretta, Sheldon Henry, Zion Mikhail Pradier, Zuri Noelle Ford, Daria Pilar Redus, Tyrone Reese, Avilon Trust Tate, and Brion Marquis Watson.

The creative team features scenic design by Derek McLane, lighting design by Natasha Katz, costume design by Paul Tazewell, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection design by Peter Nigrini, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and makeup design by Joe Dulude II. Musical supervision is by David Holcenberg, with orchestrations and arrangements by Holcenberg and Jason Michael Webb, and music direction by Nathanael Wilkerson and Jason Yarcho. Casting is by The Telsey Office.

The MJ First National Tour is general managed by Bespoke Theatricals. The stage management team is led by production stage manager Nicole Olson, stage manager Xavier Khan, and assistant stage managers Alexander Pierce, Christopher K. Anaya-Gorman, and Lauren Taylor Winston. Company management is led by Eric Armstrong, with Bianca Jean-Charles serving as assistant company manager.

Tickets for MJ at BroadwaySF’s Orpheum Theatre are on sale now. Group orders of 10 or more are available by calling 888-746-1799, option 3, or by emailing groupsales@broadwaysf.com.