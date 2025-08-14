MADAMA BUTTERFLY to be Presented at Opera San José in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Opera San José will continue its season with Puccini’s heartbreaking Madama Butterfly. Set in early 20th-century Japan, this opera classic tells the tragic story of young Japanese woman Cio-Cio-San, who sacrifices everything for the love of an American naval officer, only to face heartbreaking betrayal.

Puccini’s soaring music captures the young woman’s hopes and despair as she agonizingly waits for the return of her feckless lover.

Directed by 2024-25 OSJ resident stage director Michelle Ainna Cuizon and conducted by Joseph Marcheso, this emotionally charged opera features César Delgado as the unfaithful officer Pinkerton and OSJ Artist-in-Resident Emily Michiko Jensen as Cio-Cio-San.



Performances will run from November 16 – 30, 2025 at California Theatre.



Photo credit: Bob Shomler