Lincoln Theater Presents 'Fall Fusion: Weezer Meets Haydn'

On Sunday, November 24th at 4pm, Lincoln Theater is proud to present a free, community concert at The White Barn in St. Helena (2727 Sulphur Springs Ave., St. Helena, CA).

When classical meets pop, stunning music is often born. Lincoln Theater is pleased to partner with St Helena's beloved venue, The White Barn, to present Fall Fusion: Weezer Meets Haydn. This fun and free live chamber music concert reimagines the lines between classical and pop music, offering a fresh celebration of sonic juxtapositions. The repertoire includes something for everyone - from Haydn, Debussy and Prokofiev to Weezer and the Beatles. The resulting fusion is an intriguing, compelling, and delightful musical exploration that embraces the spirit of the season.

Friction Quartet's performances have been called "terribly beautiful" (San Francisco Classical Voice), "stunningly passionate" (Calgary Herald) and "exquisitely skilled" (ZealNYC). The San Francisco Chronicle declared Friction Quartet is "an artist who should be discovered" and described their performance as "high-octane music making...a fine blend of rhythmic ferocity and tonal flair."

This is a performance the whole family can enjoy - and a beautiful way to keep chamber music alive for the next generation! Space is limited so reserve your seats now!



The free community concert, Fall Fusion: Weezer Meets Haydn, will be held at The White Barn (2727 Sulphur Springs Ave., St. Helena, CA) on Sunday, November 24th at 4pm. Tickets are free; reservations are recommended. For tickets, visit to www.lincolntheater.org or call the Box Office at 707-944-9900.





