Lesher Center for the Arts to Present Fiesta Cultural 2025

Lesher Center for the Arts and Diablo Regional Arts Association has revealed the schedule of events and performances for Fiesta Cultural 2025, a vibrant two-day festival celebrating the arts and culture of Latin America. Taking place Friday , June 13 and Saturday, June 14, 2025, this year’s festivities will include an all-day street fair and world-class headliner performances featuring music, dance, and comedy from the diverse cultures of Latin America, a Frida Kahlo-inspired visual-arts workshop, and more. Fiesta Cultural 2025 will take place at Lesher Center for the Arts and is open to all ages.



“We are thrilled to transform our home for the arts—and downtown Walnut Creek—into a vibrant celebration of Latin American culture over this exciting two-day festival,” said Carolyn Jackson, General Manager, Lesher Center for the Arts. “With live events happening on a multitude of stages, both indoor and outdoor, Fiesta Cultural is a party for all ages to enjoy dance, live music, stand-up comedy, visual arts and crafts, and culinary treats while experiencing traditions and heritage from Bay Area organizations and businesses that represent the broad influence of Latin America on our everyday lives. We look forward to welcoming all communities at this truly festive event.”



Adds Peggy White, Executive Director, Diablo Regional Arts Association: "We greatly appreciate the steadfast support of the presenting sponsors of Fiesta Cultural: Lesher Foundation, Kaiser Permanente, and Friedman's Appliance for making it possible to bring a stunning showcase of Latin American arts and culture to the Lesher Center for the Arts.”



Highlights of Fiesta Cultural 2025 include:

Headliner performance by Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles, North America’s first all-female professional Mariachi performance troupe, Saturday, June 14 at 7:30pm. Tickets required.

Live performances at the Fiesta Cultural Street Fair (Saturday, June 14) include presentations by Calpulli Tonalehqueh, Cascada de Flores, The Cabanijazz Project, ChikaDi, Amor Do Samba, Chavalos Danzas por Nicaragua, Gina Madrid x Yrak Sáenz: Cuban Mexican Dish, San Francisco Youth Theatre, and more! The Street Fair to be emcee’d by popular Bay Area comic magician, Alex Ramon. Free.

Two nights of Latin comedians produced by Best of San Francisco Stand-Up Comedy (June 13-14, 8:15 p.m.). Tickets required.

Bedford Gallery hosts an interactive crafts-making workshop titled, “An Evening Workshop with Yoli Manzo—Frida Khalo Inspired Art Journals” (June 14, 7pm) and also includes hosted tacos and margaritas from event sponsor Tacos Walnut Creek. Tickets required.

A free all-day street fair (Saturday, June 14, noon-7pm) featuring local Latin American food vendors, live performances from Bay Area arts organizations and artists, a Makers Market featuring one-of-a-kind art and goods from local artisan vendors, and an instrument petting zoo provided by Village School of Music. Food vendors include Brisa Kitchen Catering Co., La Marquesita, Pupusas Buen Provecho, Tacos Los 3 Hermanos, Tacos Walnut Creek, Ice Barbers, and more. Free.

SF Youth Theatre will present a performance of Dancing Home, based on a novel by Alma Flor Ada and Gabriel Zubizarreta, in the Vukasin Theater during the street fair on June 14. A talk-back will immediately follow the performance, as well as an interactive workshop on Bilingual Theatre later in the day. This Spanish-English bilingual play explores themes of immigration, bullying, Latinx heritage, language, identity, self-acceptance, and the power of art. All artists and vendors subject to change

