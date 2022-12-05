Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld San Francisco Awards; Ray of Light Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld San Francisco Standings - 12/5/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Lea Michele - LIVE IN WINE COUNTRY - Broadway and Vine-Napa 17%

Bill Irwin - ON BECKETT - American Conservatory Theater 13%

Abby Mueller - LIVE IN WINE COUNTRY - Broadway and Vine-Napa 9%

Pipeline Vocal Project - ACAPELLA CONCERT - Cinnabar Theater 9%

Cate Hayman - 42 ST MOON CABARET SOLO - gateway 8%

Deb Del Mastro - JAMES BOND EXPERIENCE - Cinnabar Theater 8%

Mark Nadler - HART'S DESIRE - Theatre Rhinoceros 7%

Kenny Washington - EVENING OF JAZZ - Cinnabar Theater 6%

Hershey Felder - HERSHEY FELDER:CHOPIN IN PARIS - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 6%

John Lloyd Young - JOHN LLOYD YOUNG - Feinstein's at the Nikko 5%

Ben Jones - LOVE SONGS - Feinstein's at the Nikko 4%

Music In Place - ALL STAR JAZZ OCTET - Cinnabar Theater 4%

Christopher Sieber and Natalie Tenenbaum - LIVE IN WINE COUNTRY - Broadway and Vine-Napa 3%

Jelani Remy - LIVE IN WINE COUNTRY - Broadway and Vine-Napa 3%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Alex Rodriguez - KINKY BOOTS - Ray of Light Theatre 23%

LaTonya Watts - DREAMGIRLS - Pittsburg Community Theatre 13%

Joey Dippel - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players 11%

Sierra Prochniak - FALSETTOS - Upstage Theater 11%

Devin Parker Sullivan - CABARET - 6th Street Playhouse 9%

Sonya Tayeh - MOULIN ROUGE! - Orpheum Theatre 8%

Alex Hartman - HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD - Transcendence Theatre Company 5%

Justin Sabino - RENT - Landmark Musical Theatre 5%

Noëlle GM Gibbs - FUN HOME - City Lights Theatre Company 4%

DARRELL GRAND MOULTRIE - GODDESS - Berkeley Rep 3%

Nicole Helfer - TWELFTH NIGHT - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Michael Pappalardo - WEST SIDE STORY - Opera San Jose 1%

Nicole Helfer - INDECENT - San Francisco Playhouse 1%

Gerry McIntyre - RAGTIME - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 1%

Shannon Guggenheim - XANADU - San Jose Playhouse 1%

Elizabeth Etler - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Landmark Musical Theatre 1%

Bridget Codoni - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Cinnabar Theater 1%

Meredith Fox - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Landmark Musical Theatre 0%

Meredith Fox - ALL TOGETHER NOW - Landmark Musical Theatre 0%

Alan Palmer - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - San Jose Playhouse 0%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Gwendoyn Sampson Brown - DREAMGIRLS - Pittsburg Community Theatre 15%

Noreen Styliadis - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players 13%

Beatrice Bell - FALSETTOS - Upstage Theater 10%

Kira Catanzaro - CABARET - 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa, CA 10%

Jenny Foldenauer - HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD - Transcendence Theatre Company 8%

Dede Ayite - GODDESS - Berkeley Rep 7%

Melissa Sanchez - FUN HOME - City Lights Theatre Company 5%

Micaela Kieko Sinclair - RENT - Landmark Musical Theatre 5%

Fumiko Bielefeldt - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 4%

B Modern - RAGTIME - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 4%

Sarah Nietfeld - INDECENT - San Francisco Playhouse 3%

Abra Berman - FOLLIES - San Francisco Playhouse 3%

Jasmine Milan - PASSING STRANGE - Shotgun Players 2%

Becky Bodurtha - THE PAPER DREAMS OF HARRY CHIN - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Richard Gutierrez - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Landmark Musical Theatre 2%

Brooke Jennings - DUNSINANE - Marin Theatre Company 1%

Abra Berman - TWELFTH NIGHT - San Francisco Playhouse 1%

Julie Engelbrecht - XANADU - San Jose Playhouse 1%

Lydia Tanji - GEM OF THE OCEAN - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 1%

Elly Lichenstein - CYRANO - Cinnabar Theater 1%

Jonathan Singer - THE 39 STEPS - Livermore Shakespeare 1%

Lux Haax - LEAR - Cal Shakes 1%

Cathleen Edwards - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 1%

Donnie Frank - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Cinnabar Theater 1%

Denise Miles - THE GHOST OF WOODLAND OPERA HOUSE - Woodland Opera House 0



Best Direction Of A Musical

Val Zvinyatskovsky - FALSETTOS - Upstage Theater 14%

Doug Santana - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players 13%

Dianna Schepers & LaTonya Watts - DREAMGIRLS - Pittsburg Community Theatre 13%

Jared Sakren - CABARET - 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa, CA 8%

Jepoy Ramos - RENT - Landmark Musical Theatre 7%

Alaina Mills - HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD - Transcendence Theatre Company 6%

Lisa Mallette - FUN HOME - City Lights Theatre Company 6%

SAHEEM ALI - GODDESS - Berkeley Rep 6%

William Thomas Hodgson - PASSING STRANGE - Shotgun Players 4%

Tracy Ward - FUN HOME - 42nd Street Moon 4%

Thomas Times - WORKING - Sunnyvale Community Players 3%

Bill English - FOLLIES - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Susi Damilano - TWELFTH NIGHT - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Michael Mayer - SWEPT AWAY - Berkeley Rep 2%

Robert Kelley - RAGTIME - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

Zachary Hasbany - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Cinnabar Theater 2%

Robert Kelley - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 1%

Crystal Manich - WEST SIDE STORY - Opera San Jose 1%

Anthony Martinez - THE DESCENDENTS - Young Actors Studio 1%

Scott Guggenheim - XANADU - San Jose Playhouse 1%

Jon Rosen - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Landmark Musical Theatre 1%

Brandon Ivie - LIZARD BOY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 1%

Jon Rosen - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Landmark Musical Theatre 0%

Scott Guggenheim - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - San Jose Playhouse 0%

Elly Lichenstein - LA TRAVIATA - Cinnabar Theater 0



Best Direction Of A Play

Latonya Watts - FENCES - Pittsburg Community Theatre 25%

Tanika Baptiste - HOW BLACK MOTHERS SAY I LOVE YOU - Theatre Rhinoceros 13%

Josh Gefken - TRAP - Upstage Theater 12%

Jeffrey Lo - THE PAPER DREAMS OF HARRY CHIN - San Francisco Playhouse 9%

Tim Bond - GEM OF THE OCEAN - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 7%

Les Waters - DANA H - Berkeley Rep 6%

John Fisher - MACBETH - Theatre Rhinoceros 6%

Susi Damilano - INDECENT - San Francisco Playhouse 5%

Giovanna Sardelli - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

Darryl V. Jones - THE GREAT KHAN - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Shannon Davis - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - San Francisco Shakespeare Festival 2%

Giovanna Sardelli - NAN AND THE LOWER BODY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

Michael Fontaine - THREE TALL WOMEN - Cinnabar Theater 2%

Michael Moran - CRUCIBLE - Oakland Theater Project 1%

Sahar Assaf - DROWNING IN CAIRO - Golden Thread Productions 1%

James Pelican - CYRANO - Cinnabar Theater 1%

Bill English - HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING - San Francisco Playhouse 1%

Matthew Abergel - THE GHOST OF WOODLAND OPERA HOUSE - Woodland Opera House 0%

Nathan Cummings - AMY AND THE ORPHANS - Cinnabar Theater 0%

Cameron Keyes - ARTIFICIAL MORALITY - Desert Ensemble Theatre 0%



Best Ensemble Performance

KINKY BOOTS - Ray of Light Theatre 28%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players 12%

DREAMGIRLS - Pittsburg Community Theatre 9%

CABARET - 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa, CA 8%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse 8%

FUN HOME - City Lights Theatre Company 5%

HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD - Transcendence Theatre Company 4%

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 3%

HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES - Pittsburg Community Theatre 3%

RAGTIME - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

GODDESS - Berkeley Rep 2%

HOW BLACK MOTHERS SAY I LOVE YOU - Theatre Rhinoceros 2%

TWELFTH NIGHT - San Francisco Playhouse 1%

SWEPT AWAY - Berkeley Rep 1%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Landmark Musical Theatre 1%

MACBETH - Theatre Rhinoceros 1%

FUN HOME - Left Edge Theatre 1%

FOLLIES - Sf Playhouse 1%

INDECENT - sf playhouse 1%

PURE NATIVE - AlterTheater 1%

WEST SIDE STORY - Opera San Jose 1%

THE GREAT KHAN - San Francisco Playhouse 1%

PASSING STRANGE - Shotgun Players 1%

HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING - San Francisco Playhouse 1%

CRUCIBLE - Oakland Theater Project 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Weili Shi - KINKY BOOTS - Ray of Light Theatre 24%

Val Zvinyatskovsky - FALSETTOS - Upstage Theater 12%

Ed Hunter - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players 12%

Mike Morris - FENCES - Pittsburg Community Theatre 10%

Claudio Andres Silva Restrepo - IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse 6%

Justin Townsend - MOULIN ROUGE! - Orpheum Theatre 6%

Spenser Matubang - FUN HOME - City Lights Theatre Company 5%

Paul Hudson - HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD - Transcendence Theatre Company 4%

Colin Johnson - AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Theatre Rhinoceros 4%

Pamila Z. Gray - RAGTIME - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

Jon Rosen - RENT - Landmark Musical Theatre 2%

Kurt Landisman - THE GREAT KHAN - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Michael Gottlieb - ON BECKETT - American Conservatory Theater 2%

Robert J. Aguilar - LIZARD BOY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

Kevin Adams - SWEPT AWAY - Berkeley Rep 2%

Kevin Myrick - TWELFTH NIGHT - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Heather Kenyon - HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING - San Francisco Playhouse 1%

Stephanie Anne Johnson - WATER BY THE SPOONFUL - San Francisco Playhouse 1%

Wayne Hovey - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Cinnabar Theater 1%

Wayne Hovey - AMY AND THE ORPHANS - Cinnabar Theater 1%

Mike Post - DUNSINANE - Marin Theatre Company 0%

Lonnie Rafael Alcarez - GEM OF THE OCEAN - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 0%

Pamila Z. Gray - NAN AND THE LOWER BODY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 0%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Ben Prince - KINKY BOOTS - Ray of Light Theatre 25%

Lane Sanders and Amie Jan - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players 12%

Carl Pantle - DREAMGIRLS - Pittsburg Community Theatre 12%

Val Zvinyatskovsky - WORKING - Sunnyvale Community Players 7%

Nathan Riebli - CABARET - 6th Street Playhouse 7%

Susan Draus - HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD - Transcendence Theatre Company 5%

Kenji Higashihama - IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse 5%

Samuel Cisneros - FUN HOME - City Lights Theatre Company 4%

Nicolas Perez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse 4%

William Liberatore - RAGTIME - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 3%

William Liberatore - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 3%

Sean Kana - SWEPT AWAY - Berkeley Rep 2%

Dave Dobrusky - TWELFTH NIGHT - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Lucas Sherman - FUN HOME - Left Edge Theatre 2%

Daniel Alley - PASSING STRANGE - Shotgun Players 2%

Dmitri Gaskin - INDECENT - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Marcus Shelby - LEAR - Cal Shakes 1%

Bill Keck - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Cinnabar Theater 0%

Stephen - GUGGENHEIM - Man of La Mancha 0



Best Musical

KINKY BOOTS - Ray of Light Theatre 25%

FALSETTOS - Upstage Theater 11%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players 11%

DREAMGIRLS - Pittsburg Community Theatre 10%

CABARET - 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa, CA 7%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse 7%

FUN HOME - City Lights Theatre Company 5%

HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD - Transcendence Theatre Company 4%

MOULIN ROUGE! - Orpheum Theatre 3%

FUN HOME - 42nd Street Moon 3%

GODDESS - Berkeley Rep 2%

TWELFTH NIGHT - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

RAGTIME - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

SWEPT AWAY - Berkeley Rep 1%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Landmark Musical Theatre 1%

WEST SIDE STORY - Opera San Jose 1%

OCTET - Berkeley Rep 1%

PASSING STRANGE - Shotgun Players 1%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Plethos Productions 1%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Cinnabar Theater 1%

LIZARD BOY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 0%

XANADU - San Jose Playhouse 0%

ON THE TOWN - South Bay Musical Theatre 0%

LA CAGES AUX FOLLES - San Jose Playhouse 0



Best New Play Or Musical

GODDES - berkeley rep 19%

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 18%

AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Theatre Rhinoceros 11%

LIZARD BOY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 11%

THE GREAT KHAN - San Francisco Playhouse 10%

TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Plethos Productions 10%

LEAR - Cal Shakes 6%

DANA H. - Berkeley Rep 5%

NAN AND THE LOWER BODY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 3%

ENCORE - New Conservatory Theatre Center 2%

MONUMENT, OR FOUR SISTERS (A SLOTH PLAY) - Magic Theatre 2%

THE GHOST OF WOODLAND OPERA HOUSE - Woodland Opera House 2%

DROWNING IN CAIRO - Golden Thread Productions 1%

ARTIFICIAL MORALITY - Desert Ensembe Theatre 0%



Best Performer In A Musical

Marshall Forte - KINKY BOOTS - Ray of Light Theatre 20%

Yuval Weissberg - FALSETTOS - Upstage Theater 12%

Jomar Martinez - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players 9%

Makena Reynolds - GYPSY - Hillbarn Theatre 7%

Adam Green - DREAMGIRLS - Pittsburg Community Theatre 5%

Vickia Brickley - DREAMGIRLS - Pittsburg Community Theatre 5%

Erin Rose Solorio - CABARET - 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa, CA 4%

Penelope DaSilva - FUN HOME - City Lights Theatre Company 4%

Michael Strelo-Smith - CABARET - 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa, CA 3%

Kyle Kemph - HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD - Transcendence Theatre Company 3%

Jake Gale - KINKY BOOTS - Ray of Light Theatre 3%

Antoinette Comer - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

Milo Boland - RENT - Landmark Musical Theatre 2%

Carlos Diego Mendoza - IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse 2%

Cristina Hernandez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse 2%

Sam Prince (Angel) - RENT - Landmark Musical Theatre 1%

Jordan Covington - IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse 1%

Jaron Vesely - FUN HOME - 42nd Street Moon 1%

McKenna Rose - FUN HOME - 42nd Street Moon 1%

Amber Iman - GODDESS - Berkeley Rep 1%

John Gallagher Jr. - SWEPT AWAY - Berkeley Rep 1%

Caitlin Lawrence Papp - FUN HOME - City Lights Theatre Company 1%

Christine Dwyer - RAGTIME - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 1%

Samuel Prince - RENT - Landmark Musical Theatre 1%

Nico Jaochico - RENT - Landmark Musical Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Kirk Waller - FENCES - Pittsburg Community Theatre 18%

Tessa Prodromou - TRAP - Upstage Theater 17%

Brian Moore - HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES - Pittsburg Community Theatre 12%

Jomar Tagatac - THE PAPER DREAMS OF HARRY CHIN - San Francisco Playhouse 9%

Devin Cunningham - AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Theatre Rhinoceros 7%

Jordan Baker - DANA H. - Berkeley Rep 5%

Mary Gannon Graham - MISERY - Cinnabar Theater 3%

Leon Jones - THE GREAT KHAN - San Francisco Playhouse 3%

Greta Oglesby - GEM OF THE OCEAN - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley 3%

Wera von Wulfen - HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING - San Francisco Playhouse 3%

Moses Villarama - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 3%

Allie Pratt - CYRANO - Cinnabar Theater 2%

Kim Sullivan - GEM OF THE OCEAN - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

Elissa Beth Stebbins - NAN AND THE LOWER BODY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

Terry Jones - PURE NATIVE - AlterTheater 2%

Brian Rivera - THE GREAT KHAN - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Lisa Ramierez - CRUCIBLE - Oakland Theater Project 1%

Jeanette Harrison - PURE NATIVE - AlterTheater 1%

Manny Martinez - PURE NATIVE - AlterTheater 1%

Kenny Toll - THIS MUCH I KNOW - Aurora Theater 1%

Lisa Anne Porter - DUNSINANE - Marin Theatre Company 1%

Julie Yeager - AMY AND THE ORPHANS - Cinnabar Theater 1%

Laura Jorgensen - THREE TALL WOMEN - Cinnabar Theater 1%

Josh Odsess-Rubin - DUNSINANE - Marin Theatre Company 0%

Fergus Loughnane - ARTIFICIAL MORALITY - Desert Ensemble Theatre 0



Best Play

FENCES - Pittsburg Community Theatre 22%

TRAP - Upstage Theater 13%

AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Theatre Rhinoceros 8%

WATER BY THE SPOONFUL - San Francisco Playhouse 7%

THE PAPER DREAMS OF HARRY CHIN - San Francisco Playhouse 6%

DANA H - Berkeley Rep 5%

THE BOOK OF WILL - Foothill Theatre Arts 5%

GEM OF THE OCEAN - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 4%

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 4%

CRUCIBLE - Oakland Theater Project 4%

MACBETH - Oakland Theater Project 4%

THE GREAT KHAN - San Francisco Playhouse 3%

THREE TALL WOMEN - Cinnabar Theater 3%

HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

NAN AND THE LOWER BODY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

PURE NATIVE - AlterTheater 2%

CYRANO - Cinnabar Theater 2%

AMY AND THE ORPHANS - Cinnabar Theater 1%

MONUMENT, OR FOUR SISTERS (A SLOTH PLAY) - Magic Theatre 1%

DROWNING IN CAIRO - Golden Thread Productions 1%

ARTIFICIAL MORALITY - Desert Ensemble Theatre 0%



Best Production of an Opera

WEST SIDE STORY - San Jose Opera 30%

WEST SIDE STORY - California Theatre 27%

CARMEN - Opera San Jose 16%

LA TRAVIATA - Cinnabar Theater 11%

MOZART AND SALIERI - Opera San Jose 7%

THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO - Opera San Jose 6%

DIDO AND AENEAS - Opera San Jose 4%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Eric Broadwater - KINKY BOOTS - Ray of Light Theatre 23%

Patrick Klein - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players 13%

Michael Wilson - FENCES - Pittsburg Community Theatre 10%

Josh Gefken - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Upstage Theater 9%

Sofia T Alvarez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse 6%

Micaela Sinclair - RENT - Landmark Musical Theatre 5%

Ron Gasparinetti - FUN HOME - City Lights Theatre Company 5%

SWEPT AWAY - Berkeley Rep 4%

Christopher Fitzer - THE PAPER DREAMS OF HARRY CHIN - San Francisco Playhouse 4%

Seafus Smith - AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Theatre Rhinoceros 3%

Michael Wilson - OLIVER - Pittsburg Community Theatre 3%

Wilson Chin - RAGTIME - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

William Bloodgood - GEM OF THE OCEAN - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

Nina Ball - NAN AND THE LOWER BODY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 1%

Brian Watson - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Cinnabar Theater 1%

Heather Kenyon - TWELFTH NIGHT - San Francisco Playhouse 1%

MACBETH - Oakland Theater Project 1%

Julie Engelbrecht - MAN OF LA MANCHA - San Jose Playhouse 1%

Bill English - HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNIN - San Francisco Playhouse 1%

Christopher Fitzer - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 1%

Brian Watson - MISERY - Cinnabar Theater 1%

Brian Watson - AMY AND THE ORPHANS - Cinnabar Theater 0%

Brian Watson - THREE TALL WOMEN - Cinnabar Theater 0%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Anthony Sutton - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players 24%

Steven Kroeger - IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse 20%

Ronn Ton - HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES - Pittsburg Community Theatre 9%

George Psarras - FUN HOME - City Lights Theatre Company 8%

Wesley Murphy - AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Theatre Rhinoceros 8%

Jeff Mockus - RAGTIME - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 6%

Howard Ho - THE PAPER DREAMS OF HARRY CHIN - San Francisco Playhouse 5%

Anton Doty - THE GREAT KHAN - San Francisco Playhouse 4%

Will McCandless - DUNSINANE - Marin Theatre Company 3%

Marcus Shelby - LEAR - Cal Shakes 3%

Jeff Mockus - LIZARD BOY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

Brittany Law - MISERY - Cinnabar Theater 2%

Jane Shaw - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

Brittany Law - AMY AND THE ORPHANS - Cinnabar Theater 1%

Brittany Law - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Cinnabar Theater 1%

Michael Keck - GEM OF THE OCEAN - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Chanel Tilghman - KINKY BOOTS - Ray of Light Theatre 22%

Teresa Attridge - FUN HOME - 42ND STREET MOON 7%

Ginger Beavers - CABARET - 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa, CA 6%

Jamie Zee - TWELFTH NIGHT - San Francisco Playhouse 5%

Jacob Henrie-Naffaa - IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse 5%

Tara Roberts - CABARET - 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa, CA 4%

Alexandra Ornes - FUN HOME - City Lights Theatre Company 4%

Kaylyn Dowd - RENT - Landmark Musical Theatre 4%

Anita Viramontes - IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse 3%

Anjee Norgaard - OLIVER - Pittsburg Community Theatre 3%

Keith Adair - OLIVER - Pittsburg Community Theatre 3%

Melissa WolfKlain - RAGTIME - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 3%

Jennifer Wolfe - MOULIN ROUGE! - Orpheum Theatre 3%

Stephanie Baumann - IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse 3%

Jesse Cortez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse 3%

Alycia Adame - FUN HOME - City Lights Theatre Company 2%

Stark Sands - SWEPT AWAY - 2022 2%

Atticus Shaindlin - TWELFTH NIGHT - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Sean Okuniewicz - RAGTIME - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

B Noel Thomas - XANADU - San Jose Playhouse 2%

Cindy Brillhart-True - 9 TO 5 - 6th Street Playhouse 1%

Zane Walters - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Cinnabar Theater 1%

Cindy Goldfield - FOLLIES - San Francisco Playhouse 1%

Darrell Morris Jr. - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 1%

Arturo Montes - FUN HOME - City Lights Theatre Company 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Gwendolyn Sampson Brown - FENCES - Pittsburg Community Theatre 26%

Will Dao - THE PAPER DREAMS OF HARRY CHIN - San Francisco Playhouse 12%

Velina Brown - THE GREAT KHAN - San Francisco Playhouse 9%

Rudy Guerrero - MACBETH - Theatre Rhinoceros 8%

Crystal Liu - MACBETH - Theatre Rhinoceros 6%

Mario Mazzetti - AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Theatre Rhinoceros 5%

Phil Wong - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 5%

Eduardo Soria - PURE NATIVE - AlterTheater 4%

Liam Cody - DEATHTRAP - Pittsburg Community Theatre 4%

Rodney Hicks - GEM OF THE OCEAN - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 4%

Porscha Shaw - GEM OF THE OCEAN - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 4%

Jannely Calmell - AMY AND THE ORPHANS - Cinnabar Theater 3%

Susi Damilano - HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING - San Francisco Playhouse 3%

Dorian Lockett - WATER BY THE SPOONFUL - San Francisco Playhouse 3%

Erica Smith - PURE NATIVE - AlterTheater 2%

Michael Fontaine - AMY AND THE ORPHANS - Cinnabar Theater 1%

Mary DeLorenzo - AMY AND THE ORPHANS - Cinnabar Theater 1%

Bonnie Gilgallon - ARTIFICIAL MORALITY - Desert Ensemble Theatre 1%

