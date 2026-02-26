TheatreWorks Silicon Valley To Present COME FROM AWAY Directed By Founder Robert Kelley

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will present COME FROM AWAY, the Olivier Award-winning Broadway musical by David Hein and Irene Sankoff. The production will be directed by TheatreWorks Founder and Artistic Director Emeritus Robert Kelley and will run April 15 through May 10, 2026 at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro Street in Mountain View.

The musical tells the true story of the town of Gander, Newfoundland, which welcomed 7,000 stranded airline passengers after flights were diverted in the aftermath of September 11, 2001. The production depicts how residents opened their homes to travelers from around the world, forming unexpected bonds across cultural differences.

“TheatreWorks is thrilled to be the first regional theatre in Northern California to present Come From Away,” said Artistic Director Giovanna Sardelli. “This extraordinary, inspiring musical reminds us of the indefatigable power of community and offers us an uplifting celebration of the human spirit. Our production serves as a homecoming in many ways, not only for our founder Robert Kelley, but also for composers Irene Sankoff and David Hein who have developed works in our New Works Festival.”

The production also reunites former TheatreWorks Managing Director Randy Adams with the company. Through Junkyard Dog Productions, Adams helped shepherd COME FROM AWAY from early readings to its Broadway, London, and Toronto productions, as well as national and international tours. “I'm ecstatic to see this show that is so near and dear to my heart come to my former artistic home,” said Adams. “I know my longtime collaborator Robert Kelley will do an excellent job bringing this special musical to life for Bay Area regional theatre audiences.”

COME FROM AWAY ran for more than 1,600 performances on Broadway and received seven Tony Award nominations, winning Best Direction of a Musical. In London’s West End, it won the Olivier Award for Best New Musical and Outstanding Achievement in Music.

Cast

The cast will feature Melissa WolfKlain as Beverley Bass; Heather Orth as Beulah; Alison Ewing as Diane; Michael Gene Sullivan as Nick; Monique Hafen Adams as Bonnie; Dawn L. Troupe as Hannah; Colin Thomson as Claude; Christopher Reber as Oz; Nick Nakashima as Kevin T.; Adam Qutaishat as Kevin J.; Anthone Duriel Jackson as Bob; and Kaylee Miltersen as Janice, with each actor portraying multiple roles.

Creative Team

The creative team includes scenic design by Wilson Chin, costume design by B. Modern, lighting design by Pamila Z. Gray, and sound design by Cliff Caruthers. Randall K. Lum serves as stage manager, with Megan Hall as assistant stage manager.

Schedule and Accessibility

Previews will take place April 15 through April 17, 2026, with opening night set for April 18 at 8 p.m. Performances continue through May 10.

Regular performances are Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesdays at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.; Fridays at 8 p.m.; Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Audio description will be offered at the 2 p.m. performance on April 26. American Sign Language interpretation will be available April 30 at 7:30 p.m., and open captioning will be provided May 3 at 2 p.m., which will also be a mask-required performance. Assistive listening devices are available at all performances.

Single tickets range from $34 to $115 and are available at TheatreWorks.org or by calling 877-662-8978. Prices are subject to change.