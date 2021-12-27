Last Chance To Vote For The BroadwayWorld San Francisco Awards; FOR THE RECORD: BRATPACK Leads Best Musical!

This is the last chance to vote for the 2021 BroadwayWorld San Francisco Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for San Francisco:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Chelsea Bardellini - COMPANY - Pittsburg Community Theatre 35%

Sumi Maeda - FOR THE RECORD: BRATPACK - Feinstein's at the Nikko Hotel 29%

Chloe Fehr - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Upstage Theater 19%

Kendra Kimbrough Barnes - THE WINTER'S TALE - California Shakespeare Theater 7%

Nicole Helfer - STARTING HERE, STARTING NOW - San Francisco Playhouse 6%

Nicole Helfer - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - San Francisco Playhouse 4%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Steve Mazurek - FOR THE RECORD: BRATPACK - Feinstein's at the Nikko Hotel 51%

Ulises Alcala - THE WINTER'S TALE - California Shakespeare Theater 28%

Christopher Fitzer - HOLD THESE TRUTHS - San Francisco Playhouse 11%

Rebecca Redmond - THE REVIEW OR HOW TO EAT YOUR OPPOSITION - Theatre Rhinoceros 10%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Anderson Davis - FOR THE RECORD: BRATPACK - Feinstein's at the Nikko Hotel 29%

Gregg Klein - COMPANY - Pittsburg Community Theatre 28%

PJ Crocker - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Upstage Theater 24%

Bill English - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - San Francisco Playhouse 10%

Susi Damilano & Nicole Helfer - STARTING HERE, STARTING NOW - San Francisco Playhouse 9%

Best Direction Of A Play

Greg Brown - THE REAL INSPECTOR HOUND - Pittsburg Community Theatre 37%

Margo Hall - [HIEROGLYPH] - San Francisco Playhouse 26%

Jeffrey Lo - HOLD THESE TRUTHS - San Francisco Playhouse 13%

Leticia Duarte - THE OCCUPANT - Too Old Soon 12%

Eric Ting - THE WINTER'S TALE - California Shakespeare Theater 9%

Bill English - ART - San Francisco Playhouse 3%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Josh Gefken - VINTAGE HITCHOCK: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Upstage Theater 19%

Anne Yumi Kobori - FOLKTALES FROM AROUND THE WORLD - Silicon Valley Shakespeare 16%

Margo Hall - [HIEROGLYPH] - San Francisco Playhouse 16%

Tanika Baptiste - RACHEL - South Bay Musical Theatre 12%

Tanika Baptiste - PILLOW TALK - Theatre Rhinoceros 8%

April Ballesteros - LA LECHUZA - Theatre Cultura 6%

Sean San Jose - MORE THAN GRAPES - TheatreFIRST 6%

Brendan Simon - A MARRIAGE - TheatreFIRST 4%

Tanika Baptiste - THE REVIEW - Rhino 4%

Leigh Rondon Davis - YOU REALLY SHOULD SIT LIKE A LADY - TheatreFIRST 3%

Susi Damilano - SHOOT ME WHEN... - San Francisco Playhouse 3%

Linda Amayo-Hassan - CORAZON OF A LATINA - Theatre Cultura 2%

Susannah Martin - MAGIC FRUIT - TheatreFIRST 1%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Christian Pizzirani - FOLKTALES FROM AROUND THE WORLD - Silicon Valley Shakespeare 27%

Wolfgang Lancelot Wachalovsky - [HIEROGLYPH] - San Francisco Playhouse 27%

Marisa Ramos - YOU REALLY SHOULD SIT LIKE A LADY - TheatreFIRST 21%

Ben Euphrat - WHAT'S IN A NAME - TheatreFIRST 7%

Kristoffer Barrera - MORE THAN GRAPES - TheatreFIRST 7%

Wolfgang Lancelot Wachalovsky - ART - San Francisco Playhouse 4%

Wolfgang Lancelot Wachalovsky - SHOOT ME WHEN... - San Francisco Playhouse 4%

Ben Euphrat - A MARRIAGE - TheatreFIRST 3%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Mike Morris - COMPANY - Pittsburg Community Theatre 41%

Wen-Ling Liao - THE WINTER'S TALE - California Shakespeare Theater 24%

Kevin Myrick - [HIEROGLYPH] - San Francisco Playhouse 21%

Heather Kenyon - HOLD THESE TRUTHS - San Francisco Playhouse 14%

Best Musical

FOR THE RECORD: BRATPACK - Feinstein's at the Nikko Hotel 70%

STARTING HERE, STARTING NOW - San Francisco Playhouse 30%

Best Performer In A Musical

Anita Viramontes - COMPANY - Pittsburg Community Theatre 30%

Bryan Munar - FOR THE RECORD: BRATPACK - Feinstein's at the Nikko Hotel 26%

Rachel Lark - FOR THE RECORD: BRATPACK - Feinstein's at the Nikko Hotel 20%

Ben Ball - COMPANY - Pittsburg Community Theatre 5%

Wilson Jermaine Heredi - STARTING HERE, STARTING NOW - San Francisco Playhouse 5%

Melissa WolfKlain - STARTING HERE, STARTING NOW - San Francisco Playhouse 4%

Keith Pinto - STARTING HERE, STARTING NOW - San Francisco Playhouse 4%

Rinabeth Apostol - STARTING HERE, STARTING NOW - San Francisco Playhouse 4%

Best Performer In A Play

Jason Berner - THE REAL INSPECTOR HOUND - Pittsburg Community Theatre 35%

Tony Ortega - NATIVE GARDENS - Coastal Repertory Theater 16%

Jomar Tagatac - HOLD THESE TRUTHS - San Francisco Playhouse 13%

Jamella Cross - [HIEROGLYPH] - San Francisco Playhouse 11%

Jordan Don - THE DISPLACED - Crowded Fire Theater Company 8%

Julia Brothers - I WAS RIGHT HERE - San Francisco Playhouse 6%

Denise Tyrrell - EDWARD ALBEE'S THE OCCUPANT - Too Soon Old Productions 5%

Denise Tyrrell - THE OCCUPANT - Too Soon Old Productions 2%

Joey Hoeber - OCCUPANT - Embarcadero Center 1%

Lorri Holt - SHOOT ME WHEN... - San Francisco Playhouse 1%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Eiko Yamamoto - FOLKTALES FROM AROUND THE WORLD - Silicon Valley Shakespeare 21%

Anna Marie Sharpe - RACHEL - South Bay Musical Theatre 20%

Jamella Cross - [HIEROGLYPH] - San Francisco Playhouse 12%

Letitia Duarte - THE REVIEW OR HOW TO EAT YOUR OPPOSITION - Theatre Rhinoceros 12%

April Deutschle - THE REVIEW OR HOW TO EAT YOUR OPPOSITION - Theatre Rhinoceros 7%

Julia Brothers - I WAS RIGHT HERE - San Francisco Playhouse 5%

Lady Zen - WHAT'S IN A NAME - TheatreFIRST 5%

Devin Cunningham - PILLOW TALK - Theatre Rhinoceros 4%

Lorri Holt - SHOOT ME WHEN... - San Francisco Playhouse 4%

Johnny Moreno - ART - San Francisco Playhouse 3%

Lisa Evans - YOU REALLY SHOULD SIT LIKE A LADY - TheatreFIRST 3%

Jeunee Simon - STOOP STORIES - Aurora Theatre Company 2%

RaMond Thomas - PILLOW TALK - Theatre Rhinoceros 2%

Best Play

THE REAL INSPECTOR HOUND - Pittsburg Community Theatre 42%

THE WINTER'S TALE - California Shakespeare Theater 19%

[HIEROGLYPH] - San Francisco Playhouse 16%

HOLD THESE TRUTHS - San Francisco Playhouse 10%

EDWARD ALBEE'S THE OCCUPANT - III Embarcadero Sna Francisco 7%

THE SONG OF SUMMER - San Francisco Playhouse 6%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

FOR THE RECORD: BRATPACK - Feinstein's at the Nikko Hotel 49%

THE WINTER'S TALE - California Shakespeare Theater 17%

HOLD THESE TRUTHS - San Francisco Playhouse 10%

AN EVENING WITH JOHN LLOYD YOUNG - Feinstein's at the Nikko 7%

EDWARD ALBEE'S OCCUPANT - Too Soon Old Productions 7%

STARTING HERE, STARTING NOW - San Francisco Playhouse 5%

TIME OF CHANGE - Joe Goode Performance Group 3%

THE SONG OF SUMMER - San Francisco Playhouse 1%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tanya Orellana - THE WINTER'S TALE - California Shakespeare Theater 62%

Bill English - [HIEROGLYPH] - San Francisco Playhouse 38%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Michael Kelly - THE WINTER'S TALE - California Shakespeare Theater 44%

Everett Elton Bradman - [HIEROGLYPH] - San Francisco Playhouse 38%

Wesley Murphy - THE REVIEW OR HOW TO EAT YOUR OPPOSITION - Theatre Rhinoceros 18%

Best Streaming Play

VINTAGE HITCHOCK: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Upstage Theater 26%

[HIEROGLYPH] - San Francisco Playhouse 19%

FOLKTALES FROM AROUND THE WORLD - Silicon Valley Shakespeare 15%

RACHEL - South Bay Musical Theatre 12%

PILLOW TALK - Theatre Rhinoceros 9%

WHAT'S IN A NAME - TheatreFIRST 6%

ART - San Francisco Playhouse 5%

MORE THAN GRAPES - TheatreFIRST 4%

I WAS RIGHT HERE - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

SHOOT ME WHEN... - San Francisco Playhouse 1%

A MARRIAGE - TheatreFIRST 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Scott Taylor-Cole - FOR THE RECORD: BRATPACK - Feinstein's at the Nikko Hotel 58%

Shelly McDowell - COMPANY - Pittsburg Community Theatre 36%

Keith Adair - COMPANY - Pittsburg Community Theatre 6%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Atessa McAleenan-Morrell - THE REAL INSPECTOR HOUND - Pittsburg Community Theatre 56%

Sam Logan - THE REAL INSPECTOR HOUND - Pittsburg Community Theatre 24%

Doll Piccotto - CRY OF CURS - Tabard Theatre 20%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Alliana Lili Yang - FOLKTALES FROM AROUND THE WORLD - Silicon Valley Shakespeare 40%

Elizabeth Jones - RACHEL - South Bay Musical Theatre 33%

Ci'Era London - THE REVIEW OR HOW TO EAT YOUR OPPOSITION - Theatre Rhinoceros 14%

Marcie Rich - THE REVIEW OR HOW TO EAT YOUR OPPOSITION - Theatre Rhinoceros 12%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

FOR THE RECORD: BRATPACK - Feinstein's at the Nikko Hotel 27%

FALSETTOS - Upstage Theater 18%

DREAMGIRLS - Pittsburg Community Theatre 18%

OLIVER! - Pittsburg Community Theatre 17%

TWELFTH NIGHT - San Francisco Playhouse 10%

FOLLIES - San Francisco Playhouse 9%

TRAP - Upstage Theater 1%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

VELORIO - LATINX MAFIA/Playground 26%

DEATHTRAP - Pittsburg Community Theatre 26%

FENCES - Pittsburg Community Theatre 19%

AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Theatre Rhinoceros 11%

THE PAPER DREAMS OF HARRY CHIN - San Francisco Playhouse 7%

WATER BY THE SPOONFUL - San Francisco Playhouse 7%

HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING - San Francisco Playhouse 5%