Spring Events Season Launches At Crafted With St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations, Live Music, And Community Festivals

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MBF Productions has announced a full slate of spring programming at CRAFTED at the Port of Los Angeles, Warehouse 9 Bar, and The Alt Space in San Pedro. The lineup will feature holiday celebrations, concerts, arts events, and community gatherings running from mid-March through May.

The season will begin with two St. Patrick’s Day events. An early celebration will take place on Sunday with drink specials, a keg tapping of Sonrisa by Common Space at 2 p.m., and a performance by the Lyons Irish Dancers at 1:30 p.m. A second event, “Shamrocks and Shenanigans,” will follow on Tuesday with Irish-themed food from Shady Grove and a full evening of activities.

The St. Patrick’s Day celebration will include a schedule of entertainment throughout the evening:

– 5:00 p.m. – Keg tapping of Sonrisa by Common Space

– 6:30 p.m. – Lyons Irish Dancers

– 6:50 p.m. – Best Dressed Irish-Themed Pet Contest

– 7:30 p.m. – Irish Drinking Songs Singalong with DJ Wix

– 8:45 p.m. – Most Over-the-Top Leprechaun Costume Contest

The event will also feature face painting, a photo booth corner, and a commemorative pin for the first 50 attendees.

A Red Cross blood drive will be held on March 20 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at CRAFTED. The following day, the venue will host Wall of Sound: Jason Buck’s Birthday Bash, an indoor concert at The Alt Space featuring large-screen visuals and food trucks. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., with the concert running from 7 to 11 p.m.

Several recurring music programs will launch later in the spring. Beginning April 17, Acoustic Fridays will feature solo and duo performers from 5 to 9 p.m. The opening event will include guitarist Saxon Weiss, who will also perform on May 15 and June 12. Additional performers will include Dan O’Sullivan on April 24 and Mark Karmelich on May 8.

A new weekly outdoor series, Sunday Sounds, will debut on May 10 and continue each Sunday through Labor Day weekend from 1 to 6 p.m. The series will feature bands, DJs, and food trucks in the CRAFTED courtyard.

CRAFTED will also serve as a hub for Arts Open San Pedro on April 25 and 26, a citywide arts weekend featuring artists, vendors, and live music. The San Pedro Music Festival will follow on May 16 from 3 to 9 p.m. in the CRAFTED courtyard, with performances including Dear Amy – A Tribute to Amy Winehouse.

Additional weekly programming includes King Trivia on Wednesdays from 7 to 10 p.m. and karaoke hosted by DJ Wix on Thursdays from 8 to 10 p.m.

All events are presented by Cultura Presents and MBF Productions and will take place at CRAFTED at the Port of Los Angeles unless otherwise noted.