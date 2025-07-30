LUIGI: THE MUSICAL Extends San Francisco Run at The Independent

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Luigi: The Musical, the viral dark comedy musical that has sparked both outrage and acclaim since its announcement, is extending its run at The Independent in San Francisco following a string of sold-out performances.

Inspired by a real-life moment when Luigi Mangione, Sean “Diddy” Combs, and Sam Bankman-Fried were reportedly held in the same Brooklyn prison, the show imagines what happened in a shared cell between three fallen icons and one very confused prison sergeant.

Blending absurdist humor with original music, Luigi skewers corporate greed, viral fame, and society’s obsession with downfall and redemption. “The show really shines a light on the cultural obsession with downfall and redemption—as well as whether or not hashbrowns are the finest food known to man,” said head writer Nova Bradford.

Presented at The Independent (628 Divisadero St), the next performance will take place Monday, August 11 at 8 PM. Tickets are on sale now, with prices ranging from $38 to $54 for audiences 21 and up. The production runs approximately 90 minutes.

The August 6 performance is already sold out, with a limited number of review tickets potentially available. Additional dates in other cities are expected to be announced soon as Luigi continues its unconventional rise.

For tickets and information, visit: https://www.ticketweb.com/event/luigi-the-musical-the-independent-tickets/13919424?pl=independentsf.