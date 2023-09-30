Kronos Quartet and Ghost Train Orchestra Release 'SONGS AND SYMPHONIQUES: THE MUSIC OF MOONDOG'

The Music of Moondog is now available for streaming..

By: Sep. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Photo 1 Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 3 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Interview: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD's Maeve Moynihan Shares her Journey to Becoming Scout in Photo 4 Interview: Maeve Moynihan Talks TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD National Tour

Kronos Quartet and Ghost Train Orchestra Release 'SONGS AND SYMPHONIQUES: THE MUSIC OF MOONDOG'

Kronos Quartet and Ghost Train Orchestra have released Songs And Symphoniques: The Music Of Moondog, a collaborative re-imagining of the music of Moondog out now through Cantaloupe Music.

The album was previously heralded by the June 30 single and video release of Marissa Nadler's take on “High On A Rocky Ledge (feat. Marissa Nadler)” (here) and the September 7 single “Why Spend A Dark Night With You? (feat. Joan As Police Woman)

Moondog (Louis Hardin), was an eccentric blind musician who was ever-present on Sixth Avenue in New York City in the middle of the 20th century, decked out in Viking regalia while busking, reading poetry or selling his sheet music. Most passersby would have no clue that he composed beautiful and haunting music and was an inspiration to Phillip Glass and Steve Reich, who referred to him as “the godfather of minimalism.”

The album was initially conceived as a collaboration between Brooklyn-based Ghost Train Orchestra and the legendary Kronos Quartet, but quickly expanded to include numerous guest vocalists, including Marissa Nadler, Rufus Wainwright, Jarvis Cocker, Joan As Police Woman, Petra Haden, Karen Mantler, Sam Amidon and Aofie O'Donovan, and Brian Carpenter.

The set includes extensive liner notes and archival photos chronicling Moondog's history and the making of the recording, featuring an in-depth interview with Kronos Quartet's David Harrington and Ghost Train Orchestra's Brian Carpenter moderated by Moondog scholar Irwin Chusid. Tickets are on sale now for the concert "Ghost Train Orchestra Plays Moondog" at Roulette in Brooklyn, NY.

 

Track list for Songs And Symphoniques: The Music Of Moondog

01 Theme 3:52 

02 Be A Hobo (feat Rufus Wainwright) 3:45 

03 High On A Rocky Ledge (feat Marissa Nadler) 4:33 

04 Caribea 2:04 

05 Why Spend a Dark Night with You (feat Joan As Police Woman) 3:38 

06 Enough About Human Rights (feat Karen Mantler) 3:41 

07 I'm This, I'm That (feat Jarvis Cocker) 3:41 

08 Speak of Heaven 4:20 

09 The Viking of 6th Avenue 5:31 

10 Down Is Up (feat Petra Haden) 1:26 

11 Coffee Beans (feat Karen Mantler) 4:10 

12 Behold (feat Sam Amidon and Aoife O'Donovan) 3:40 

13 Choo Choo Lullaby (feat Brian Carpenter) 3:26 

14 Fog On The Hudson 1:19 

15 See The Mighty Tree (feat Petra Haden) 1:24 

16 Bumbo 5:17 

17 All is Loneliness (feat Joan As Police Woman) 6:13



RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
CITIZEN By Greg Sarris to Open at Z Below in October Photo
CITIZEN By Greg Sarris to Open at Z Below in October

Directed by Gendell Hing-Hernández, CITIZEN opens on October 21. This Word for Word and Z Space production tells the tale of Salvador, born in the U.S. and raised in Mexico, the son of an American Indian mother and a Mexican father.

2
Eleven ICB Artists Selected For The Prestigious 2023 De Young Open Juried Community Art Ex Photo
Eleven ICB Artists Selected For The Prestigious 2023 De Young Open Juried Community Art Exhibition

Eleven ICB Artists Selected For The Prestigious 2023 de Young Open Juried Community Art Exhibition showcases the work of talented artists from the ICB community. Don't miss this exciting exhibition from September 30, 2023, to January 7, 2024.

3
Review: POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE at Photo
Review: POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

What did our critic think of POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIV at Berkeley Repertory Theatre?

4
The Marsh Adds Three Free Performances of THE WAITING PERIOD Photo
The Marsh Adds Three Free Performances of THE WAITING PERIOD

The Marsh San Francisco has added three free performances of award-winning playwright and actor Brian Copeland’s The Waiting Period on select dates in October and November 2023.  Learn more about how to attend here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Bruce Sussman and Barry Manilow Can't Wait to Get HARMONY on Broadway Video
Bruce Sussman and Barry Manilow Can't Wait to Get HARMONY on Broadway
Reba McEntire Lends Her Voice to New TV Spot For SHUCKED Video
Reba McEntire Lends Her Voice to New TV Spot For SHUCKED
Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow Video
Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical
Victoria Theatre (9/08-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wolf Play
Ashby Stage (9/02-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nollywood Dreams
San Francisco Playhouse (9/28-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Queen Nation: The Ultimate Queen Tribute
The Canyon - Montclair (12/15-12/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tommy T’s Comedy Showcase
Tommy T's Comedy House (11/14-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Forever Plaid
The Gateway Theatre (4/18-5/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Benise - FIESTA!
Palace of Fine Arts Theatre (10/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Men on Boats
Valley Players (10/13-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tiffany Haddish & Lil Rel Howery: The Best Friends Comedy Tour
Paramount Theatre (11/18-11/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Crowns
Lesher Center for the Arts - Margaret Lesher Theatre (9/09-10/06)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You