KITCHEN FARCE to be Presented by Theatre Rhinoceros

Theatre Rhinoceros will present a FREE Zoom/Facebook Live presentation of KITCHEN FARCE, conceived and Performed by John Fisher on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 8:30pm FREE!

One Live Performance Only.

ESP - An Essential Services Project

SIXTY LIVE, NEW SHOWS SINCE SHELTER IN PLACE AND COUNTING!

SYNOPSIS:

Lovers in every room, every bed in use, the only safe place is the kitchen!

WHERE: Streams for FREE on ZOOM and Facebook:

FREE Live Performance Date: Thursday, May 13, 2021 8:30 PM