KITCHEN FARCE to be Presented by Theatre Rhinoceros

Lovers in every room, every bed in use, the only safe place is the kitchen!

May. 7, 2021  

Theatre Rhinoceros will present a FREE Zoom/Facebook Live presentation of KITCHEN FARCE, conceived and Performed by John Fisher on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 8:30pm FREE!

One Live Performance Only.

ESP - An Essential Services Project

SIXTY LIVE, NEW SHOWS SINCE SHELTER IN PLACE AND COUNTING!

SYNOPSIS:

On Zoom and Facebook Live - Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org or watch on John's Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816

WHERE: Streams for FREE on ZOOM and Facebook:

Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org OR

Link to Facebook starting at 8:30pm on Thursday, May 13 https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816

FREE Live Performance Date: Thursday, May 13, 2021 8:30 PM


