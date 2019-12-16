Just Two Weeks Left To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld San Francisco Awards
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for San Francisco:
Best Choreography (Local)
Best Costume Design (Local)
Best Direction of a Musical (Local)
Best Direction of a Play (Local)
Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Local)
Best Featured Actor in a Play (Local)
Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Local)
Best Featured Actress in a Play (Local)
Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Local)
Best Leading Actor in A Play (Local)
Best Leading Actress in a Musical (Local)
Best Leading Actress in a Play (Local)
Best Lighting Design (Local)
Best Local Musical
Best Local Play
Best Production Performed by Youth
Best Production Performed For Youth
Best Scenic Design (Local)
Best Solo Performance/Production
Best Sound Design (Local)
Best Special Theater Event
Best Touring Production
Person to Watch (Female)
Person to Watch (Male)
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Jim Cooney - CHORUS LINE - Transcendence Theatre Company 8%
Laura Elaine Ellis, Jamie Yuen Shore, Nicola Bosco-Alvarez, Erin Gentry - WEST SIDE STORY - BATCO, SFArtsED, YPTMTC, UCBSO 8%
Gary Ferguson - DROWSY CHAPERONE - Landmark Musical Theatre 5%
Kristina Marie Martin - A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence Theatre Company 10%
Tiersa Nureyev - WEST SIDE STORY - BATCO, SFArtsED, YPTMTC, UCBSO 10%
Julie Engelbrecht - NINE - 3Below Theaters 6%
Amy Miller - A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence Theatre Company 10%
Gary Ferguson - REMEMBERING JAMES - Boxcar Theatre 7%
Doug Greer - HEATHERS - Pacifica Spindrift Players 6%
Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin - THE JUNGLE - The Curran 8%
Troy Lescher - FANTASTIC MR. FOX - Humboldt State University 7%
Scott Guggenheim - WHO'S HOLIDAY - 3Below Theaters 6%
Zachary Infante - KISS MY AZTEC - Berkeley Repertory Theatre 23%
Matthew Rossoff - A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence Theatre Company 8%
Chad Carstarphen - KISS MY AZTEC - Berkeley Repertory Theater 5%
John Pfumojena - THE JUNGLE - The Curran 9%
Benoit Monin - AS YOU LIKE IT - Half Moon Bay Shakespeare 8%
Jourdán Olivier-Verdé - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - 6th Street Playhouse 8%
Desiree Rodriguez - KISS MY AZTEC - Berkeley Repertory Theatre 14%
Maria-Christina Oliveras - KISS MY AZTEC - Berkeley Repertory Theatre 9%
Melissa Momboisse - HAIRSPRAY - Bay Area Musicals 4%
Brittany Sims - LIFE SUCKS - Custom Made Theatre 8%
Nahel Tzegai - THE JUNGLE - The Curran 8%
Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green - CINDERELLA - African American Shakespeare Company 8%
Donald Webber Jr. - HAMILTON 'AND PEGGY' TOUR - SHN Orpheum Theatre 21%
Joél Pérez - KISS MY AZTEC - Berkeley Repertory Theatre 21%
Luis Figueroa - A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence Theatre Company 9%
Ben Turner - THE JUNGLE - The Curran 9%
Zaya Kolia - THE NORTH POOL - Bread & Butter Theatre 7%
Jourdan Olivier-Verdé - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM - Marin Shakespeare 6%
Yani Marin - KISS MY AZTEC - Berkeley Repertory Theatre 20%
Tanaka Dunbar Ngwara - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Contra costa Civic Theatre 7%
Hannah Martinez-Crow - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Husky Theatre 7%
Kim Donovan - PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE - Altarena Playhouse 9%
Bonnie DeChant - COME BACK LITTLE SHEBA - Altarena Playhouse 6%
Emily Stone - LIFE SUCKS - Custom Made Theatre 6%
Aya Matusomo - HEATHERS - Pacifica Spindrift Players 12%
Morgan Becker - REMEMBERING JAMES - Martinez Campbell Theatre 8%
Weili Shi - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Ray of Light Theatre 8%
KISS MY AZTEC - Berkeley Repertory Theatre 22%
A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence Theatre Company 6%
WEST SIDE STORY - BATCO, SFArtsED, YPTMTC, UCBSO 6%
THE JUNGLE - The Curran 14%
AS YOU LIKE IT - Half Moon Bay Shakespeare 7%
LIFE SUCKS - Custom Made Theatre 7%
SPRING AWAKENING - Hillbarn Theatre Conservatory 21%
LEGALLY BLONDE - Washington High School, The Husky Theatre 16%
NEWSIES - Starstruck Theatre 11%
CINDERELLA - African American Shakespeare company 21%
SHE PERSISTED, THE MUSICAL - Bay Area Children's Theatre 19%
NEWSIES - Starstruck Theatre 18%
Miriam Buether - THE JUNGLE - The Curran 12%
Michael Kramer, - A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence's Broadway Under the Stars 10%
Andrea Bechert - FUN HOME - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley 7%
Regina Evans - 52 LETTERS - Ubuntu Theater Project 19%
Dedrick Weathersby - REMEMBERING JAMES - Boxcar Theatre 18%
Michael Patrick Gaffney - THE OLDEST LIVING CATER WAITER - 42nd Street Moon 13%
Nils Erickson - A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence Theatre Company 13%
Travis Rexroat - ONCE - 42nd Street Moon 10%
Aya Matsutomo - HEATHERS - Pacifica Spindrift Players 9%
Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp - ADAM PASCAL AND ANTHONY RAPP - Feinsteins at the Nikko 32%
Broadway Under the Stars - A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence's Broadway Under the Stars 23%
BROADWAY UNDER THE STARS - Transcendence Theatre Company 11%
HAMILTON 'AND PEGGY' TOUR - Orpheum Theatre SF 41%
COME FROM AWAY - Broadway in SF 10%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN - The Curran 10%
Cassie Grilley 9%
Tanika Baptiste 8%
Yani Marin 6%
Donald Webber Jr. 20%
Julius Thomas III 14%
William Griffin 6%
Best Costume Design (Local)
Best Direction of a Musical (Local)
Best Direction of a Play (Local)
Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Local)
Best Featured Actor in a Play (Local)
Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Local)
Best Featured Actress in a Play (Local)
Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Local)
Best Leading Actor in A Play (Local)
Best Leading Actress in a Musical (Local)
Best Leading Actress in a Play (Local)
Best Lighting Design (Local)
Best Local Musical
Best Local Play
Best Production Performed by Youth
Best Production Performed For Youth
Best Scenic Design (Local)
Best Solo Performance/Production
Best Sound Design (Local)
Best Special Theater Event
Best Touring Production
Person to Watch (Female)
Person to Watch (Male)
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.