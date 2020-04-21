Join The Chorus! Online Auditions Open For Ragazzi Boys Chorus

Acclaimed Ragazzi Boys Chorus invites boys who love to sing to apply now to join the chorus in Fall 2020. To prevent the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), the Grammy Award-winning chorus has cancelled its May 30 free SingFest, a popular mini-camp that combines auditions with a morning of song. Instead, boys aged 7 to 18 can virtually get introduced to Ragazzi from the comfort of their homes, meeting online one-on-one with a Ragazzi chorus director for some short, fun singing games appropriate to their age level.

The appointments also give young singers and their parents a chance to ask specific questions and learn more about the chorus, which offers vocal training at various levels from beginners up to its world-acclaimed Concert Group, which performs with major symphony and opera companies and tours internationally. Sign-ups are also open for Ragazzi's Music & Movement class, offered for boys 5 to 7 with no music experience. No audition is required for this fun, interactive class. To learn more, to schedule an appointment or sign up for Music & Movement, the public may visit https://ragazzi.org/join-us.

Through training in vocal development, music theory, sight-reading, and stage presence, Ragazzi Boys Chorus prepares boys to be accomplished performers. In addition to superb musical training and performance experiences, Ragazzi boys forge close friendships and develop self-confidence in their ability to interact with both peers and adults while working to reach their personal and team goals.

Ragazzi hopes to reschedule its free SingFest, an in-person mini-camp which integrates zero stress choral auditions into a morning full of singing and musical games, for late Summer or Fall 2020. Information about future SingFest camps will be available at ragazzi.org.

Peninsula-based Ragazzi Boys Chorus is one of the San Francisco Bay Area's premiere music and performance organizations for boys. Currently, there are more than 250 singers from over 100 schools in 30+ Bay Area communities participating in the program. Ragazzi means "boys" in Italian and is the term used in opera to refer to children's voices. Ragazzi has performed with the San Francisco Opera, San Francisco Symphony, Opera San Jose, West Bay Opera, Symphony Silicon Valley, Masterworks Chorale, and the Stanford University Symphonic Chorus among others. The group has toured throughout the United States and internationally. In 2000, Ragazzi was honored for its contribution to the San Francisco Symphony's triple Grammy Award-winning recording of Stravinsky's Perséphone, and has five CDs available: A Holiday Collection, Canciones de Alabanza, Magnificat: My Spirit Rejoices, Splendors of the Italian Baroque, and I Dream A World.





