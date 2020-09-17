Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jewel Theatre Company Announces Upcoming Virtual Theatre Activities

The company's second radio play, The Good Die Young, will begin performances this week.

Sep. 17, 2020  

Jewel Theatre Company has announced upcoming virtual theater activities, Santa Cruz Sentinel reports.

Jewel presented its first visual radio play, The Hitchhiker, online in June. The company's second radio play, The Good Die Young, will begin performances this week.

Several more archival videos of past productions will be released soon. The company has received requests to perform Sylvia, as well as Next to Normal, but no plans are set for either show at this time.

Jewel will stream its first virtual full-length play in October, Kennedy: Bobby's Last Crusade. The production is written and performed by David Arrow. It was filmed this summer without an audience.

Read more on Santa Cruz Sentinel and stay up to date on all upcoming performances at Jewel at https://www.jeweltheatre.net/.



