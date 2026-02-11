Jazz Generations Initiative to Present VOICES OF HEALING & LIBERATION

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On Saturday, February 21, the Jazz Generations Initiative will present Voices of Healing & Liberation at Bedford Central Presbyterian Church in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. This night of music and poetry will interweave performances from NEA Jazz Master Amina Claudine Myers, Samora Pinderhughes & the Healing Project, Courtney Bryan, Fred Moten & Brandon Lopez, and Alexis Pauline Gumbs.

This is the first major concert of the JGI's New York Community Initiative, which brings world-class artists to community-oriented venues throughout the city. Voices of Healing & Liberation is presented in collaboration with Make Jazz Trill Again.

Bedford Central Presbyterian Church is located at 1200 Dean St. in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Doors will open at 7PM on Feb. 21, and the music will begin at 7:30PM. Tickets are $25 and on sale now at dice.fm. Discounted tickets are available to students and members of the church.

Voices of Healing & Liberation will also feature satellite events in Brooklyn surrounding the main event, including …

Courtney Bryan: Composing Music for Healing and Liberation , February 19 at Medgar Evers College

Call & Response: The Healing Project with Mahogany L. Browne, February 24 at the Bedford Central Presbyterian Church

Amina Claudine Myers will perform in a variety of settings including her gospel-vocal group Generation IV; with her trio; in a feature duet with Courtney Bryan; and solo. Samora Pinderhughes & the Healing Project will perform a full set, as will the duo of poet Fred Moten and bassist Brandon Lopez. Poet Alexis Pauline Gumbs will begin the evening with a reading of her work.

“I am very happy to be able to present several of my musical projects under one roof,” Myers said. “They do represent an essential part of my life in their individual way.”

The JGI also hosts a popular bi-weekly series, the Soundoff Sessions at Cafe Erzulie in Bushwick/Bed-Stuy—check out Samara Joy singing “Round Midnight” with the Jason Clotter Trio from January 22. In the months ahead, the JGI's Continuum Fellows will begin presenting artist-curated concerts and multidisciplinary events around New York City, with additional events throughout the city, in the coming years.