Dan Hoyle's TAKES ALL KINDS Extended at The Marsh San Francisco

By popular demand, Dan Hoyle's journalistic-theater triumph Takes All Kinds will continue its limited engagement at The Marsh San Francisco into April.

Directed by Aldo Billingslea and developed with Charlie Varon and Michael Moran, Takes All Kinds debuted at The Marsh in 2024, where it received critical raves, and has since toured across America, played to packed houses.

In this 70-minute work, Hoyle recreates real conversations with a wide array of Americans he met on the front lines of today's political tensions—including a formerly conservative preacher's son who finds purpose in Florida school-board activism after his daughter comes out, Atlanta voting rights canvassers who reignite civic hope with family stories from the Jim Crow era, a former gang member-turned-social worker who undertakes deradicalizing violent extremists, and many more. Takes All Kinds captures the heart-wrenching, funny, and complex stories of people navigating the present, offering tender and inspiring portraits of everyday Americans turned unlikely changemakers. The show's national tour has included performances for many of the very communities and people who are brought to life in it, bringing Hoyle's storytelling full circle.

Takes All Kinds will play select dates March 6-April 25, 2026 at The Marsh San Francisco, 1062 Valencia St., San Francisco. For tickets ($25-$35 sliding scale, $50 and $100 reserved, plus a $3 convenience fee per ticket) or more information, the public may visit themarsh.org.



Dan Hoyle's brand of journalistic theater has been hailed as “riveting, funny and poignant” by The New York Times, with this work receiving praise from audiences and critics alike, including the San Francisco Chronicle, which gave the show its highest rating, calling it “something almost supernatural” that “ignites your imagination.” Dubbed “sublime” by SFGATE and a “genius celebration of America on the brink. Moving and timely” by Theatrius, Takes All Kinds cements Hoyle as a defining voice in American solo theater. On tour, the acclaim has followed, with Charleston City Paper writing that “Hoyle mined the heart and humor of each American he interviewed, offering invaluable insight to our current national convergence.”