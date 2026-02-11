Hozier Joins Sweet Relief Benefit Concert Honoring Taj Mahal in San Francisco

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Irish singer/songwriter Hozier has joined the list of performers at this year’s annual benefit concert for the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, celebrating the legacy of blues musician Taj Mahal, on February 21, at Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco.

Previously confirmed performers include Joan Baez, Van Morrison, Stevie Van Zandt, George Thorogood, Mike Campbell, Patty Griffin, Jim Lauderdale, Will Hoge, Joe Henry, Ruby Amanfu, Bobby Rush, and Taj Mahal with surprise guests.

Irish singer, songwriter, and musician Hozier blends folk, blues, soul, and rock with literary lyricism and social consciousness. He first gained international recognition with his multi-platinum debut single “Take Me to Church,” which earned a GRAMMY nomination and established him as a powerful new voice in contemporary music.

Across his critically acclaimed albums Hozier, Wasteland, Baby! and Unreal Unearth, he has explored themes of love, faith, politics, and humanity, drawing inspiration from poetry, mythology, and the natural world.

Hozier’s performance will honor Taj Mahal, an influential American blues musician whose career has spanned more than five decades, marked by a deep exploration of roots music from around the world. Emerging in the late 1960s, he helped redefine the blues by blending it with Caribbean, African, Hawaiian, and Latin influences, long before such fusion became common.

On the upcoming event, Taj Mahal shared, “Thrilled to be honored by Sweet Relief and to celebrate with good feeling music. Thank you @Sweetrelief for all that you do and for bringing us together.”

Aric Steinberg, Executive Director at Sweet Relief Musicians Fund added, “What an incredible way to celebrate 32 years of Sweet Relief, by honoring the legendary Taj Mahal! This celebration is long overdue for such an acclaimed artist, and we are so grateful that he’s allowing us to bring these amazing artists together to bring the house down on February 21st. This will be a special show indeed, and is also a critical fundraiser for our music community in need of emergency financial assistance for physical or mental health care. More artists will be announced in the coming weeks and there are always a few surprises!”

Sweet Relief Musicians Fund provides services and financial assistance for career musicians and music industry professionals. Grants are earmarked for medical and vital living expenses, including insurance premiums, prescriptions, medical treatment and operative procedures, housing costs, food costs, utilities, and other basic necessities.

In addition to the event, fans will have the opportunity to bid on the D’Angelico Bob Weir Signature Guitar, uniquely signed by performers at A Night to Honor Taj Mahal. The guitar is in pristine, new condition, authenticated by signatures from the event's talented lineup, ensuring its authenticity and value.

Photo credit: Ruth Medjber