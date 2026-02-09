BLUE MAN GROUP is Coming to the Curran Theatre in San Francisco

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Blue Man Group will come to San Francisco’s Curran Theatre for three performances only—Friday, May 15 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, May 16 at 1 p.m., and Sunday, May 17 at 1 p.m. Tickets are on-sale beginning Friday, February 13 at 10 a.m. PT at us.atgtickets.com.



For the first time since 2023, the iconic trio will travel across the United States performing at premier venues in major cities. Audiences will rock, laugh and party as three bald and blue characters explore the world and discover music, comedy and surprises at every turn.



The beloved production will continue to showcase classic Blue Man favorites along with brand new content including the addition of a new character exclusive to the current Tour. The “Rockstar” is a dynamic multi-instrumentalist with striking blue hair who will join the Blue Men in creating a multi-sensory experience fans can remember for years to come. Featuring pulsing, original music, custom-made instruments, surprise audience interactions and hilarious absurdity, showgoers will join the Blue Men in a joyful experience that unites audiences of all ages.

