Immersive Van Gogh San Francisco and Villa San Francisco Announce Recipients Of Artist-in-Residence Program

Today, Immersive Van Gogh-the record-breaking visually-striking exhibition that invites audiences to step inside post-Impressionist artist Vincent van Gogh's most incredible works of art-and Villa San Francisco-a new cultural institution committed to creating a future-driven dialogue between artists and communities-announces the recipients of the Artist-In-Residence program. They are: Tsungwei Moo and Cindy Shih (May 24-June 20, 2021); Bogdan Pastor (June 28-July 25, 2021); and Anna Sidana (August 2-29, 2021).

Designed for San Francisco Bay Area artists to showcase their work in a unique space with the inspirational backdrop of Vincent van Gogh, each artist will receive a one-month-long residency at San Francisco's SVN West and Villa San Francisco. Each artist is encouraged to create and cultivate work around the theme of Vincent van Gogh and will be provided with a dedicated workspace within SVN West to be used as a studio space for the length of their residency, showcasing, and selling art to attendees of the exhibit. In addition, the selected artists will receive accommodation at Villa San Francisco for the duration of their residency, as well as compensation. In order to enhance the Immersive Van Gogh experience, the Artist-in-Residence program has incorporated a VIP component, whereby the artists are called upon to provide Van Gogh-inspired artwork for small print recreations to give to those holding VIP ticket holders.

The Artist-in-Residence selection panel included: Elodie Vidal (French American Cultural Society Chief Development Officer, Villa San Francisco); Juliette Donadieu (Cultural AttachÃ©, San Francisco, Villa San Francisco); Clara Blume (Founder, Creator, and Co-Director of The Grid); Michael Zarathus-Cook (Editor-in-Chief, smART Magazine by Lighthouse Immersive); and Natasha Abramova (Operations & Special Projects Manager, Show One Productions).

From the pioneers of immersive digital art experiences seen around the globe, Immersive Van Gogh invites audiences to "step inside" the iconic works of van Gogh, evoking his highly emotional and chaotic inner consciousness through art, light, music, movement, and imagination. Utilizing the SVN West's unique architecture and over 500,000 cubic feet of projections, the exhibition will feature stunning projections that illuminate van Gogh's 2,000+ lifetime catalog of masterpieces. Tickets for Immersive Van Gogh are on sale for all dates through Monday, September 6, 2021 by visiting www.vangoghsf.com or calling 844-307-4644.

Villa San Francisco is a new cultural institution that reinvents the original concept of Villas by going far beyond artists in residency. It aims at leading a future-driven dialogue between artists and communities in a city which has always been at the forefront of major social transformations, impacting the world we live in and creating a unique innovative ecosystem. In the meantime, France has developed a strong tradition of artists in residency and has always been committed to supporting a singular role for the artist in society. Villa San Francisco is the reunion of both realities and strongly believes that artists should play a central role in our changing world. Villa San Francisco is born from this vision. Villa San Francisco invites artists to question the world's most pressing challenges in connection with the Bay Area communities-scientists, academics, researchers, entrepreneurs, civil society, etc.-and gives them the opportunity to research, create and engage bold collaborations. Villa San Francisco is a project of the Cultural Services of the French Embassy in the United States, co-produced with the Consulate General of France in San Francisco and the French American Cultural Society. For more information, visit: www.villasanfrancisco.org/

The Grid is a global network connecting artists and technologists. It was launched in Silicon Valley and has since transformed into a global multi-stakeholder platform of artists, technologists, cultural institutes, global art institutions, policy makers, and tech companies. The Grid is a project of the European cluster EUNIC Silicon Valley, where cultural institutes from Austria, France, Germany, Italy, and Switzerland in the SF Bay Area explore together the intersection of Art + Tech. For more information, visit: www.getonthegrid.org/

Immersive Van Gogh was designed by Italian film producer and creator Massimiliano Siccardi, with original, mood-setting music by Italian multimedia composer Luca Longobardi, who provided a score that combines experimental electronic music with pure, ethereal and simple-seeming piano. Vittorio Guidotti is the Art Director.