Ilene Graff Will Come to Feinstein's at Vitello's

FEINSTEIN'S AT VITELLO'S presents THE Ilene Graff HOLIDAY SHOW for one night only on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 8 P.M.



Grammy-nominated TV mom ("Mr. Belvedere") and Broadway vet, Ilene Graff (Grease, I Love My Wife) will perform a host of holiday songs, inspired by the great Christmas specials of the '60's and 70's that were always a highlight of the season. There will be candy and jingle bells for all, and maybe even a visit from Santa himself! Combining humor, heart, and great music, the evening will be a holly jolly celebration of the most wonderful time of the year.



Ilene's special guests are her brother, Tony-nominated (for his role in Broadway's BABY), Todd Graff, who wrote and directed the musical films CAMP, BANDSLAM and JOYFUL NOISE, and Emmy-nominated, documentary film producer, writer and legendary Hollywood publicist Harlan Boll, who will share stories about stage and screen personalities as well as his beautiful voice.



Joining Ilene as Musical Director is her husband, ASCAP Award-winning composer Ben Lanzarone whose unique arrangements will bring a whole new spin to your favorite tunes. Joining Ben on piano are all-star musicians DOMINIC GENOVA on bass, and Jamey Tate on drums.



THE Ilene Graff HOLIDAY SHOW plays Feinstein's at Vitello's (4349 Tujunga Ave., Studio City) on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 8 P.M. A full dinner menu is available when doors open at 6:30 P.M. Tickets are $30-$45, with a $20 food and beverage minimum Tickets and information are available now at feinsteinsatvitellos.com or by calling 818-769-0905



Ilene is a Grammy-nominated recording artist (for her CD BABY'S BROADWAY LULLABIES) who is best known as one of America's favorite TV-moms for her role on the family comedy, MR. BELVEDERE. Her career started on Broadway where her work includes runs in PROMISES, PROMISES (pit singer; Fran Kubelik), the original production of GREASE (Sandy) and creating the role of Cleo in the Cy Coleman-Michael Stewart musical, I LOVE MY WIFE. Her extensive TV resumé, includes co-starring with Glenn Close in the Disney film of "South Pacific," and recurring on the CW's "Hart of Dixie," now available on Netflix. Ilene has performed for Crystal Cruises, has sold out concerts at New York's legendary Birdland, Hollywood's Catalina Jazz Club, at New York's Feinstein's/54 Below, as well as Feinstein's at Vitello's. ASCAP Award-winning composer Ben Lanzarone.





