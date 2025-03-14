Hillbarn Theatre Reveals 2025-2026 Six-Show Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hillbarn Theatre is launching Season 85, a six-show season that examines change, transformation, and rebirth in ways both literal and metaphorical.

The season will feature Neil Simon's timeless masterpiece Plaza Suite, followed by Murder for Two and more. See the full season programming here!

Plaza Suite by Neil Simon

August 21 - September 14, 2025

Neil Simon's Plaza Suite is a witty and heartfelt comedy set in the same luxurious hotel suite, where three different couples face life's unexpected twists. A long-married couple attempts to rekindle their romance but finds themselves at odds with time and each other. A fast-talking Hollywood producer tries to lure his old flame into an affair, blurring nostalgia with reality. And on a chaotic wedding day, frantic parents do everything they can to coax their panicked bride out of the bathroom. Filled with Simon's sharp humor and keen observations on love and marriage, Plaza Suite is a delightful exploration of relationships in all their messy, marvelous glory.

Murder for Two Music by Joe Kinosian Book and Lyrics by Kellen Blair

October 9 - November 2, 2025

Murder for Two is a madcap musical comedy that blends murder mystery with vaudevillian flair. When a celebrated author is found dead at his own birthday party, an eager but inexperienced detective is called to crack the case. The suspects? A zany lineup of eccentric characters-each with a motive-brought to life by a single, quick-changing actor. With two performers playing all the roles (and the piano!), this fast-paced whodunit is packed with sharp wit, clever wordplay, and a tuneful score. Full of twists, turns, and nonstop laughs, Murder for Two is an irresistible theatrical romp.

Cinderella Music by Richard Rodgers Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II New Book by Douglas

Carter Beane Original Book by Oscar Hammerstein II

December 4 - 28, 2025

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella brings a fresh, modern twist to the classic fairytale while keeping all the romance and enchantment audiences love. This Tony Award-winning adaptation follows Ella, a kind and determined young woman who dares to dream of a better life. With the help of a magical fairy godmother, she transforms for one unforgettable night-but this Cinderella isn't just waiting for a prince. Featuring a lush score, dazzling transformations, and a story filled with wit and heart, this reimagined Cinderella is a timeless tale of kindness, courage, and the power of dreams.

What the Constitution Means to Me by Heidi Schreck

January 22 - February 8, 2026

In the 2019 Pulitzer Prize finalist, What the Constitution Means to Me, Heidi Schreck takes a fresh, funny, and deeply personal look at the U.S. Constitution and the ways it has shaped-and sometimes challenged-our lives. Inspired by her teenage years as a debate champion, she revisits her youthful optimism and examines how her understanding of this document has evolved over time. Blending humor, history, and heartfelt storytelling, the play offers a lively and thought-provoking exploration of rights, citizenship, and the ever-changing American dream. Smart, surprising, and full of humanity, What the Constitution Means to Me makes history feel personal in the most entertaining way.

Songs for a New World Written and Composed by Jason Robert Brown

March 5 - March 22, 2026

Jason Robert Brown's Songs for a New World is a powerful, song-driven journey through moments of decision, hope, and transformation. This unique theatrical song cycle weaves together a series of characters-each standing on the precipice of change, facing the unknown with courage, fear, and determination. From a Spanish explorer setting sail to a woman contemplating escape from a troubled relationship, each song tells a story of risk, resilience, and the endless possibilities of a new beginning. With a soaring, genre-blending score and deeply emotional storytelling, Songs for a New World is a moving and exhilarating exploration of the choices that shape our lives.

April 23 - May 17, 2026

Welcome to the Cornley Drama Society's opening night of The Murder at Haversham Manor-a classic whodunit where, unfortunately, everything that can go wrong does. Misplaced props, collapsing sets, forgotten lines, and hilariously clumsy actors turn this murder mystery into a full-blown theatrical disaster. As the determined (but hapless) cast and crew struggle to make it to the final curtain, the chaos only escalates, leaving audiences in stitches. With its perfectly timed physical comedy and nonstop mishaps, The Play That Goes Wrong is a side-splitting tribute to the magic of live theater-when everything goes spectacularly, hysterically wrong.

