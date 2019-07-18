Hillbarn Theatre Opens 2019Â–20 Season With ANYTHING GOES
Hillbarn Theatre, the Peninsula's premier theatre company, opens its 2019-20 season with the Beaumont 1987 version of the hilarious maritime musical, Anything Goes. The recipient of three Tony Awards and three Drama Desk Awards, Anything Goes will perform at Hillbarn Theatre (1285 East Hillsdale Blvd., Foster City) August 29-September 15, 2019. The performance schedule is as follows: Thursdays-Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. There will be no matinee Saturday, August 31. Press night for Anything Goes will be on Friday, August 30, 2019. Single tickets range in price from $37-$60 and are available now by calling 650-349-6411 ext. 2 or visiting www.hillbarntheatre.org.
Music, dance, laughs, and the age-old tale of Boy Meets Girl-no musical puts it on stage better than Anything Goes. A hilarious shipboard romp, this musical is delightful, delicious, and de-lovely. With music and lyrics by Cole Porter, an original book by P.G. Wodehouse, Guy Bolton, Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, and a new book by Timothy Crouse and John Weidman, this classic musical features hits including "I Get A Kick Out Of You," "You're The Top," "Bon Voyage," "Friendship," "It's De-Lovely," "Anything Goes," "Blow, Gabriel, Blow," "Be Like The Bluebird," "Goodbye, Little Dream, Goodbye," and "All Through The Night."
The Beaumont 1987 version starring Patti LuPone, Howard McGillin, and Bill McCutcheon performed on Broadway for 784 performances. In 2011, the show was revived at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on Broadway, where it played for 521 performances and starred Sutton Foster and Joel Grey.
"We're thrilled to welcome audiences back to Hillbarn Theatre for a hilarious evening aboard the S.S. American," says Dan Demers, Hillbarn Theatre's Executive Artistic Director. "With multiple love triangles, mistaken identities, and heartfelt renditions of classic songs, you'll get a kick out of our cast all through the night!"
Under the direction of Lee Ann Payne, Anything Goes features Dan Demers as the google-eyed tycoon, 'Elishah Whitney;' Nathaniel Rothrock* as his assistant, 'Billy Crocker' Caitlin McGinty as 'Reno Sweeney,' a sexy evangelist turned nightclub singer; Chris Reber* as 'Moonface Martin,' a hapless gangster; Jessica Maxey as 'Erma;' Melissa Momboisse as the debutante 'Hope Harcourt;' engaged to the wealthy Englishman 'Lord Evelyn Oakley,' played by Mike Rhone; and Zaya Kolia as the Captain of the S.S. American. Rounding out the cast are Rachelle Abbey, Kyle Arrouzet, Alyson Chilton, Andrew Kracht, Michelle Morales, Ron Munekawa, Fiona O'Neill, and Mike Saenz.
*Member of Actors' Equity Association
The creative team for Anything Goes includes Benjamin Belew (Vocal Director), Kuo-Hao Lo (Scenic Designer), Michael Saenz (Assistant Choreographer), Brandie Larkin (Sound Designer), Christina Sturken (Prop Designer), Pam Gray (Lighting Designer), and Sharron Peng (Costumes, Hair & Make-up).