Head of Los Gatos Youth Theate Arrested, Charged With Sexual Assault of a Minor

The investigation of Joseph Houg began in May.

Cupertino Today has reported that Santa Clara County Sheriff's Deputies have arrested the head of the Los Gatos Youth Theater, Joseph Houg, who has been charged with multiple counts, including felony Lewd and Lascivious Acts with a Minor.

The investigation began in May when a 13-year-old boy reported that Houg had asked him to raise his shirt during a one-on-one Zoom meeting. A second boy told Deputies that Houg asked to see his underwear during a Zoom call.

Deputies later identified a third victim who claimed that Houg touched him inappropriately in 2008 when the victim was in 5th grade.

Deputies shared in a media release:

"A forensic analysis of the storage devices revealed a plethora of behavior indicative of a pedophile,"

Houg is being held on $100,000 bail.

