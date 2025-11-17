HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR to be Presented at Symphony San Jose

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Celebrate “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” at the majestic and beautifully decorated California Theatre with Symphony San Jose, Symphony San Jose Chorale, Cantabíle Youth Singers, and New Ballet, and special guests in a spectacular symphonic celebration filled with the warmth and wonder of the season.

Rejoice in holiday classics including favorite carols, audience sing-alongs, dazzling dance numbers, and the ever-popular 12 Days of Silicon Valley. Share this unforgettable part of the holiday season with your family and friends.

Join the fun an hour before the concert for a photos and a visit with Santa and other special events.



BUY DISCOUNTED YOUTH TICKETS

Special Youth Ticket price: Adults patrons may purchase single tickets for accompanying guests 17 years of age or younger at half price. ONLINE: Use promo code FAMILYFUN to get a child ticket for only $10 with each adult ticket purchased. Contact the Ticket Office for more information or to order by phone.

THE PROGRAM WILL INCLUDE:

Leroy Anderson: A Christmas Festival

Jerry Herman: We Need a Little Christmas

Vince Guaraldi: Christmas Time is Here

Clement Moore: The Night Before Christmas

Traditional: The First Noel, Silent Night. (Non-Traditional) 12 Days of Silicon Valley

Tchaikovsky: Arabian Dance (from The Nutcracker)

Joan Javits & Philip Springer: Santa Baby

…and many more.

ARTISTS:

Elena Sharkova, Conductor

Symphony San Jose

Stephanie Jae Park, Vocalist

Chris Blem, Vocalist

Symphony San Jose Chorale

Cantabíle Youth Singers

New Ballet

Pre-concert festivities begin one hour prior to the concert.

SAY “HELLO” TO SANTA. Join us before the concert for a jolly good time with Santa Claus himself. Capture the holiday spirit and create lasting memories as you take pictures and share “Christmas Wishes” with Santa.

DECORATE A GINGERBREAD COOKIE! Join the fun one hour before curtain and unleash your inner pastry artist by decorating you own gingerbread man with royal icing. The festivity is open to everyone. Come hungry and make some sweet and delicious memories. (Cookies are NOT gluten-free.)