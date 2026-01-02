THE CRAFT-LESQUE To Play San Francisco For One-Night-Only Performance

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

THE CRAFT-LESQUE, a musical burlesque parody inspired by the cult-classic film The Craft, will come to San Francisco for a one-night-only performance as part of SF Sketchfest. The production will be presented by Cherry Poppins Productions and staged at the Great Star Theater.

Described as a high-camp reimagining of the 1990s film, The Craft-Lesque draws on musical theater and burlesque traditions to reinterpret the story’s themes of friendship, power, and identity through parody and pop music. The show blends choreography, comedy, and music while leaning into the melodrama and aesthetics of the era that made the original film a cult favorite.

The cast includes Emma Hunton, Heath Butler, Madeleine Heil, Janaya Mahealani Jones, Alli Miller Fisher, Lee Lim, Lauren Avon, and Brin Hamblin. Through heightened character archetypes and stylized storytelling, the performers explore exaggerated versions of the film’s central figures, using humor and spectacle to interrogate ambition, insecurity, and consequence.

Produced by Los Angeles–based Cherry Poppins Productions, The Craft-Lesque incorporates music from the 1990s alongside burlesque performance elements. The production is intended for adult audiences.

The performance will take place at the Great Star Theater, located at 636 Jackson Street in San Francisco. Tickets are available through SF Sketchfest, with pricing varying by seating section. The event is restricted to audiences ages 18 and over.