LITTLE WOMEN Comes to South Bay Musical Theatre

South Bay Musical Theatre will present Little Women, the beloved musical adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's timeless novel, running January 24 through February 14, 2026 at the Saratoga Civic Theater.

With music by Jason Howland, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein, and a book by Allan Knee, Little Women brings to life the enduring story of the March sisters-Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy-as they come of age in Civil War-era America. Based on Alcott's classic novel, the musical captures their journeys through ambition, heartbreak, and hope with a soaring, heartfelt score that has made it a favorite with audiences around the world.

Set against the backdrop of a nation at war, Little Women is an intimate and deeply moving celebration of family, resilience, and the courage to dream. From Jo's fierce determination to find her voice, to the quiet strength of Beth, the romantic longing of Meg, and Amy's artistic ambition, the story resonates across generations with warmth, humor, and emotional truth.

"Little Women is a love letter to women's voices," says SBMT Artistic Director Walter M. Mayes. "Louisa May Alcott created characters who insist on being taken seriously as artists, thinkers, caregivers, and dreamers at a time when women faced career-limiting expectations. This musical honors that legacy beautifully. Jo's determination to write her own story, and each sister's right to define success on her own terms, feels just as urgent and inspiring today as it did when the novel was first published."

The cast of Little Women features a talented ensemble of Bay Area performers. Performances take place at the Saratoga Civic Theater, 13777 Fruitvale Avenue, Saratoga, CA.