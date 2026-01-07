GODS & MONSTERS Comes to New Conservatory Theatre Center

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New Conservatory Theatre Center will present the next show in a lineup of bold, queer theatre with Gods & Monsters. Based on the novel of the same name by Christopher Bram, and written & adapted by Tom Mullen, this haunting story will take the stage this March under the direction of M. Graham Smith.

Director of the classic film, Frankenstein, James Whale is spending his retirement away from the glitz and glamour of Hollywood. Will James find peace from his torment, or will his inner monster beguile him to deeper depths? Tom Mullen provides a theatrical adaptation of Christopher Bram's novel and Oscar-winning film, with a plunge into the inner soul.

Gods & Monsters runs March 6th through April 5th, 2026. NCTC's 2025-26 Season Subscribers are eligible for discounted tickets. Tickets are $35.50-$72.50 (costs include fees) and are available online, by emailing boxoffice@nctcsf.org, or by calling (415) 861-8972.

Gods & Monsters is based on the novel of the same name by Christopher Bram and was written & adapted by Tom Mullen. M. Graham Smith will direct NCTC's production. The cast includes Tyler Aguallo, Jason M. Blackwell, Donald Currie, Ryan Lee, and Francine Torres. The creative team includes assistant lighting design by Nic Candito, Costume Design by Bethany Flores Deal, Fight Choreography by Raisa Donato, Props Design by Jenna Forder, Set Design by Maya Linke, Stage Management by Rachel Grace Reyes Mogan, Sound & Projection Design by Lana Palmer, Lighting Design by Justin Partier, Dramaturgy by Saffron Quinn, and Intimacy Choreography by Jeunée Simon.