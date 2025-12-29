Symphony San Jose To Present HOPELESSLY ROMANTIC In January

Program features works by Schubert, Sibelius, and Schumann at The California Theatre.
Symphony San Jose will present HOPELESSLY ROMANTIC, a concert program highlighting major works of the Romantic repertoire, at The California Theatre in downtown San Jose.
The performances will include Franz Schubert’s Overture to Rosamunde, Jean Sibelius’ Violin Concerto, and Robert Schumann’s Symphony No. 4. Guest violinist Geneva Lewis will appear as soloist, with François López-Ferrer conducting.
The evening will open with Schubert’s Overture to Rosamunde, originally composed for the play Rosamunde, Princess of Cyprus and now a staple of the concert repertoire. Sibelius’ Violin Concerto will follow, featuring Lewis as soloist, tracing the work’s progression from its atmospheric opening to its demanding final movement. The program will conclude with Schumann’s Symphony No. 4, a work known for its interconnected movements and distinctive orchestral writing.
An additional pre-concert event, Music Notes, will take place one hour before each performance in the main auditorium. The session will include discussion, contextual background, and insights related to the program and will be offered at no additional cost to ticket holders.
Franz Schubert: Overture to Rosamunde
Jean Sibelius: Violin Concerto
Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 4
Conductor: François López-Ferrer
Violin: Geneva Lewis
Performances will take place at The California Theatre, located at 345 South First Street in downtown San Jose. Parking is available at a nearby city-owned garage on San Carlos Street, with entrances on Second and Third Streets. Discounted youth tickets are available for patrons purchasing single tickets for accompanying guests age 17 and under. Additional information is available through the Symphony San Jose ticket office.
