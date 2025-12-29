Symphony San Jose To Present HOPELESSLY ROMANTIC In January

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Symphony San Jose will present HOPELESSLY ROMANTIC, a concert program highlighting major works of the Romantic repertoire, at The California Theatre in downtown San Jose.

The performances will include Franz Schubert’s Overture to Rosamunde, Jean Sibelius’ Violin Concerto, and Robert Schumann’s Symphony No. 4. Guest violinist Geneva Lewis will appear as soloist, with François López-Ferrer conducting.

The evening will open with Schubert’s Overture to Rosamunde, originally composed for the play Rosamunde, Princess of Cyprus and now a staple of the concert repertoire. Sibelius’ Violin Concerto will follow, featuring Lewis as soloist, tracing the work’s progression from its atmospheric opening to its demanding final movement. The program will conclude with Schumann’s Symphony No. 4, a work known for its interconnected movements and distinctive orchestral writing.

An additional pre-concert event, Music Notes, will take place one hour before each performance in the main auditorium. The session will include discussion, contextual background, and insights related to the program and will be offered at no additional cost to ticket holders.

THE PROGRAM

Franz Schubert: Overture to Rosamunde

Jean Sibelius: Violin Concerto

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 4

ARTISTS

Conductor: François López-Ferrer

Violin: Geneva Lewis

TICKETS AND INFORMATION

Performances will take place at The California Theatre, located at 345 South First Street in downtown San Jose. Parking is available at a nearby city-owned garage on San Carlos Street, with entrances on Second and Third Streets. Discounted youth tickets are available for patrons purchasing single tickets for accompanying guests age 17 and under. Additional information is available through the Symphony San Jose ticket office.

