FOR DUSTY SPRINGFIELD... THE WINDMILLS OF MY MIND at Feinstein's at the Nikko

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Feinstein's at the Nikko, San Francisco's premiere nightclub, will present Lianne Marie Dobbs in For Dusty... The Windmills of My Mind, one night only with music director Ron Abel and local band members Brian Sheu, Daniel Fabricant, and David Rokeach.

Lauded as a Top Ten tribute show of 2024 by BroadwayWorld, alongside shows by New York Pops at Carnegie Hall, with hit songs like A House is Not a Home, The Look of Love and Son of a Preacher Man; all made new thanks to original arrangements by renowned pianist and music director Ron Abel.

"The Windmills of My Mind" exceeds ALL expectations" (TheaterPizzazz); a must-see exploration of the eclectic songs and quirky mind of Dusty Springfield, 'the blue-eyed soul singer' of the 1960s and beyond.

Dobbs pays tribute to Dusty Springfield with "sensitivity, spirit, and passion in every note and lyric" (LA Jazz Scene), all while having a racing brain and "a voice that can cause more damage to a roof than a Florida hurricane" (TheaterPizzazz).

Audiences will be touched by Dobbs' musical interpretations, and will laugh more than anticipated at her comical digressions.

Lianne Marie Dobbs and her band play Feinstein's at the Nikko (222 Mason Street) on Saturday, August 23rd, 2025. Reserve tickets in advance for this one night only event that performed to standing ovations at top clubs such as 54Below in NY and Catalina Jazz Club in LA.

Tickets and information are available online only at www.feinsteinssf.com. If you have questions, or have special seating needs, please e-mail us at feinsteins@hotelnikkosf.com. All tickets are sold as "General Admission" and are not assigned until the evening of the show.

Hotel Nikko's acclaimed drink menu is available for ordering at all Feinstein's events through our mobile based ordering system. Preferred seating is available to patrons who have pre-show dinner reservations at Restaurant Anzu, located directly above the nightclub. For dinner reservations and menu, please visit restaurantanzu.com.

Showtime is 8pm, doors open at 7pm. Follow @feinsteinssf on Instagram for upcoming engagements and performance clips.

MORE ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

Lianne Marie Dobbs is a familiar face from her many performances at TheatreWorks, A.C.T., 42nd Street Moon, Center REP, and San Francisco Symphony. Now a New Yorker, but still a feminist with a degree from San Francisco State University in Theatre Arts and Women's Studies. Acting credits include The Gilded Age (HBO), Law & Order, FBI, The Equalizer, as well as LES MISERABLES, Always... Patsy Cline, Man of LaMancha, and the world premiere of One For My Baby in Los Angeles. Named one of the best vocalists of the decade by BroadwayWorld and a headliner at top clubs all over the country with her collaborator and music director, Ron Abel.