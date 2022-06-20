EXIT Theatre Presents THE ANARCHY QUARTET

EXIT Theatre in San Francisco presents the premiere of "The Anarchy Quartet," written by Stuart Bousel, directed by Nick Trengove, featuring Catherine Luedtke*, Katherine Park, and Fred Pitts from August 4 through August 20 2022.

"The Anarchy Quartet" is Stuart Bousel's gripping tale of the shipwreck that drove England into turmoil and the four royals who got caught in the aftermath:

• William Born Adelin, the boy who would be King, only to drown in the chilly waters of the English Channel and leave the crown to -

• The Empress Matilda, who became Lady of England, only to spend a decade of her life forever on the run from -

• Stephen of Blois, who won the crown because of a bout of dysentery but would eventually lose it to the husband of -

• Eleanor of Aquitaine, the richest heiress in France, whose descendants would one day rule most of Europe.

Previews Thursday and Friday August 4 and August 5 at 8pm

Opening Night August 6 at 8pm

Then performances Thursday. Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm through August 20

Matinee Sunday August 14 at 3pm

Tickets $20 to $30

Preview Tickets August 4 and August 5 $15

Tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/the-anarchy-quartet-537949