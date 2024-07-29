EVENING OF ILLUSION: A NIGHT MISCHIEF & MAGIC Aims To Highlight The San Francisco Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A night of magic and laughter is set to echo throughout the Cutting Ball Theater as the Evening of Illusion: A Night of Mischief and Magic, hosted by Sean Francisco has three upcoming dates in conjunction with EXIT Theatre's 33rd annual San Francisco Fringe Festival.

In a show filled with magic tricks and stand up comedy, Francisco brings raunchy humor, bizarre props and charismatic charm to put on a show that has been making stops all throughout the west coast.

"I am so excited for the opportunity to perform among so many talented artists and to take part in a festival that celebrates the diversity of voices in our community,” Francisco said. “As a San Francisco native I can't wait to bring this show back home in a way that's accessible to everyone. My belief is that high quality entertainment should be made for all and I can't wait to welcome you to my show and hopefully give you an experience you've never had before!"

Francisco brings raunchy humor, bizarre props with the goal to seek entertainment, amaze, confuse, and befuddle all those in attendance to give them moments so they never know what's in store.

The show will be taking place at the Cutting Ball Theater (277 Taylor Street, San Francisco, Ca. 94102). Francisco will have three shows taking place: Saturday, Aug. 17 at 4:30 p.m., Saturday, August 24 at 7:30 p.m. with the final show on Sunday, Aug. 25 at 1:30 p.m. Admission for each event will be $15. You can purchase tickets here.

The 33rd annual San Francisco Fringe Festival hosts over 45 performances of 15 different shows and performers from 15 different independent theater companies.

Comments