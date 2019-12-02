December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW San Francisco Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for San Francisco:
Best Choreography (Local)
Best Costume Design (Local)
Best Direction of a Musical (Local)
Best Direction of a Play (Local)
Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Local)
Best Featured Actor in a Play (Local)
Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Local)
Best Featured Actress in a Play (Local)
Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Local)
Best Leading Actor in A Play (Local)
Best Leading Actress in a Musical (Local)
Best Leading Actress in a Play (Local)
Best Lighting Design (Local)
Best Local Musical
Best Local Play
Best Production Performed by Youth
Best Production Performed For Youth
Best Scenic Design (Local)
Best Solo Performance/Production
Best Sound Design (Local)
Best Special Theater Event
Best Touring Production
Person to Watch (Female)
Person to Watch (Male)
Jim Cooney - CHORUS LINE - Transcendence Theatre Company 8%
Laura Elaine Ellis, Jamie Yuen Shore, Nicola Bosco-Alvarez, Erin Gentry - WEST SIDE STORY - BATCO, SFArtsED, YPTMTC, UCBSO 8%
Gary Ferguson - DROWSY CHAPERONE - Landmark Musical Theatre 5%
Kristina Marie Martin - A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence Theatre Company 11%
Tiersa Nureyev - WEST SIDE STORY - BATCO, SFArtsED, YPTMTC, UCBSO 10%
Jennifer Gough - HEATHERS - Pacifica Spindrift Players 6%
Amy Miller - A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence Theatre Company 10%
Gary Ferguson - REMEMBERING JAMES - Boxcar Theatre 8%
Doug Greer - HEATHERS - Pacifica Spindrift Players 6%
Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin - THE JUNGLE - The Curran 9%
Troy Lescher - FANTASTIC MR. FOX - Humboldt State University 8%
Scott Guggenheim - WHO'S HOLIDAY - 3Below Theaters 7%
Zachary Infante - KISS MY AZTEC - Berkeley Repertory Theatre 17%
Matthew Rossoff - A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence Theatre Company 8%
William Griffin - REMEMBERING JAMES - Martinez Campbell Theatre 6%
John Pfumojena - THE JUNGLE - The Curran 10%
Benoit Monin - AS YOU LIKE IT - Half Moon Bay Shakespeare 8%
Jourdán Olivier-Verdé - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - 6th Street Playhouse 8%
Desiree Rodriguez - KISS MY AZTEC - Berkeley Repertory Theatre 9%
Maria-Christina Oliveras - KISS MY AZTEC - Berkeley Repertory Theatre 7%
Melissa Momboisse - HAIRSPRAY - Bay Area Musicals 5%
Nahel Tzegai - THE JUNGLE - The Curran 8%
Brittany Sims - LIFE SUCKS - Custom Made Theatre 8%
Heather Orth - NOISES OFF - Hillbarn Theatre 7%
Donald Webber Jr. - HAMILTON 'AND PEGGY' TOUR - SHN Orpheum Theatre 21%
Joél Pérez - KISS MY AZTEC - Berkeley Repertory Theatre 15%
Luis Figueroa - A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence Theatre Company 10%
Ben Turner - THE JUNGLE - The Curran 9%
Zaya Kolia - THE NORTH POOL - Bread & Butter Theatre 7%
Doug Santana - ONE MAN TWO GUVNORS - Palo Alto Players 6%
Yani Marin - KISS MY AZTEC - Berkeley Repertory Theatre 15%
Tanaka Dunbar Ngwara - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Contra costa Civic Theatre 8%
Hannah Martinez-Crow - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Husky Theatre 7%
Kim Donovan - PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE - Altarena Playhouse 10%
Bonnie DeChant - COME BACK LITTLE SHEBA - Altarena Playhouse 6%
Emily Stone - LIFE SUCKS - Custom Made Theatre 6%
Aya Matusomo - HEATHERS - Pacifica Spindrift Players 13%
Morgan Becker - REMEMBERING JAMES - Martinez Campbell Theatre 9%
Weili Shi - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Ray of Light Theatre 8%
KISS MY AZTEC - Berkeley Repertory Theatre 16%
A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence Theatre Company 7%
WEST SIDE STORY - BATCO, SFArtsED, YPTMTC, UCBSO 7%
THE JUNGLE - The Curran 15%
AS YOU LIKE IT - Half Moon Bay Shakespeare 7%
LIFE SUCKS - Custom Made Theatre 7%
SPRING AWAKENING - Hillbarn Theatre Conservatory 21%
LEGALLY BLONDE - Washington High School, The Husky Theatre 16%
NEWSIES - Starstruck Theatre 12%
CINDERELLA - African American Shakespeare company 21%
SHE PERSISTED, THE MUSICAL - Bay Area Children's Theatre 20%
NEWSIES - Starstruck Theatre 18%
Miriam Buether - THE JUNGLE - The Curran 13%
Michael Kramer, - A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence's Broadway Under the Stars 11%
Andrea Bechert - FUN HOME - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley 7%
Dedrick Weathersby - REMEMBERING JAMES - Boxcar Theatre 20%
Regina Evans - 52 LETTERS - Ubuntu Theater Project 18%
Michael Patrick Gaffney - THE OLDEST LIVING CATER WAITER - 42nd Street Moon 14%
Nils Erickson - A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence Theatre Company 14%
Travis Rexroat - ONCE - 42nd Street Moon 11%
Aya Matsutomo - HEATHERS - Pacifica Spindrift Players 10%
Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp - ADAM PASCAL AND ANTHONY RAPP - Feinsteins at the Nikko 32%
Broadway Under the Stars - A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence's Broadway Under the Stars 22%
BROADWAY UNDER THE STARS - Transcendence Theatre Company 12%
HAMILTON 'AND PEGGY' TOUR - Orpheum Theatre SF 40%
COME FROM AWAY - Broadway in SF 11%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN - The Curran 10%
Cassie Grilley 9%
Tanika Baptiste 9%
Loreigna Sinclair 6%
Donald Webber Jr. 18%
Julius Thomas III 14%
William Griffin 6%
