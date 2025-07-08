DINNER WITH THE YOUNGERS to be Presented by Carrie's TOUCH

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Oakland, CA - Carrie's TOUCH will present a special one-day performance of "Dinner with the Youngers," a groundbreaking dinner-theater experience rooted in the cultural and emotional legacy of "A Raisin in the Sun." This intimate performance will take place at Brookins AME Church in Oakland on Saturday, July 12 at 12:00 PM.

Set at the family dinner table, Dinner with the Youngers explores the love, grief, dreams, and generational strength of a Black family navigating life together. Drawing inspiration from Lorraine Hansberry's A Raisin in the Sun, the show invites the audience to take a seat at the table and witness scenes that reflect both personal and collective truths.

Part play, part community gathering, the performance is designed to stir conversation, connection, and healing. It is especially relevant for audiences interested in the intersections of family, identity, and mental health within the Black experience. Rev. Dr. Tammie Denyse, Co-founder and President of Carrie's TOUCH stars in the play. She encourages discussion and connection during hard times.