Curious At The End: Apocalyptic Cabaret Comes to San Francisco

Bay Area-based theater company Queer Cat Productions presents Curious at the End: Apocalyptic Cabaret, a queer arts showcase and consent-forward interactive immersive theatrical experience. Written by Nicole Jost and Carson Beker, Curious at the End imagines a queer cabaret at the end of the world.

San Francisco, multiple venues, Feb. 27; March 26; April 16; May 28; June 18; July 16, 2020.

Curious at the End: Apocalyptic Cabaret is a queer arts showcase and consent-forward interactive immersive theatrical experience that imagines a queer cabaret at the end of the world. Curious at the End was created and written by Queer Cat Productions Co-Artistic Directors Nicole Jost and Carson Beker, and will feature Nic A. Sommerfeld debuting the role of Felix B. Love, host of the party at the end of the world. Featured artists include Marga Gomez, The Rebel Kings of Oakland, Polythene Pam, and Maya Songbird.

Curious at the End will occur monthly between February 27th 2020 and July 16th 2020, each time featuring a different apocalypse (eg: Climate Change Killed The World; Zombies Killed The World) and featuring different queer artists. Curious at the End will take place in different venues, including The Stud, El Rio, Z Below, and Pianofight. [Accessibility information below]

The performance lasts 90 minutes and includes a consent-forward immersive interactive mixer, a queer arts showcase, and the end of the world.

Inspired by the current political and ecological moment, Curious at the End asks: What killed the world? Who are we to each other in disastrous times? How do we want to spend our last minutes on Earth? And if, at the end of the world, you can't be with the one(s) you love -- can you love the ones you're with?

QUEER CAT PRODUCTIONS (Playful, Curious, Haunted) creates playful, perspective-queering, boundary-pushing theater and immersive experiences at the intersection of theater, games, and storytelling. Queer Cat Productions is committed to curiosity about evolving forms; haunting: as queer, as memory, resilience, genre-fluidity; and to the spirit of play, as a consensual space for risk and for stories that we co-create, and that create us in return.

Curious at the End is imagined, written, produced, and directed by award-winning playwrights and Queer Cat Productions founders Carson Beker and Nicole Jost.

Nic A. Sommerfeld will debut the role of Felix B. Love, our host at the End of The World.

Featured artists include include Marga Gomez, The Rebel Kings of Oakland, Polythene Pam, and Maya Songbird.

Bios, headshots, and press links available on request.

Queer Cat Productions is committed to consent-forward and accessible theater.

Accessibility: Is venue-specific. All Queer Cat Productions shows are performed in accessible locations with gender neutral bathrooms. Some of our locations are 21+.

Consent: Queer Cats is committed to consent-forward interactive theater for all bodies. interaction is voluntary and changes the course of the play so that no two shows are alike.

Content Warnings:

Reference to climate change, patriarchy, gentrification, and the real life effects of these forces on the planet and our lives; Discussion of death and apocalypse simulation; Sound and light effects, including full darkness depending on venue; Brief mention of loneliness, depression, and loss.





