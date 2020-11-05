Central Works November Script Club Features RECIPE By Michael Gene Sullivan & Audio Play By Nicole Parizeau

Central Works second audio play presentation The Human Ounce by Nicole Parizeau posts on Thanksgiving Day November 26.

Central Works second audio play presentation The Human Ounce by Nicole Parizeau posts on Thanksgiving Day November 26.

The Human Ounce by Nicole Parizeau opened Central Works' 30th season and was the inaugural offering for the Central Works Script Club. A CW world-premiere about art and scandal, The Human Ounce by Nicole Parizeau played to packed houses and had just announced a 1-week extension before the theater was forced to close its doors. The Human Ounce was described at its opening as "posing provocative questions..." in a "fiery debate." "Directed by Gary Graves, fascinating, lively, and well-acted...never panders to either side or to any contemporary movement, such as #MeToo. One can imagine that the debate Parizeau so adeptly dramatizes will rage on throughout the ages."

This radio play is directed by Gary Graves, and the original ensemble cast of The Human Ounce returns with Champagne Hughes, Kimberly Richards and Don Wood; Greg Scharpen provides engineering, editing and sound design. The script was developed in the Central Works Writers Workshop. This production offers a dynamic auditory experience which underscores its powerful psychological imagery. The Human Ounce is available beginning November 26th.

Tickets are sliding: scale $0-$25, and donations to support artist fees and production expenses are gratefully appreciated. To listen, please visit centralworks.org/cw30update beginning November 26.

Beginning November 3, the script of Michael Gene Sullivan's comedy is posted.

Recipe: A comedy about the Morning Glory Baking Circle for Revolutionary Self Defense.

Script readers can send in questions, and the recorded conversation with Michael Gene Sullivan and Patricia Militon will post on November 24. Offered free, and donations are gratefully accepted.

Learn more and watch at centralworks.org/central-works-script-club.

Shows View More San Francisco Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You