Center Repertory Company Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season

Center Repertory Company has announced that the remainder of its 2019-20 season has been cancelled.

The company hopes to present the productions next season, including Pride & Prejudice, 9 to 5, and In The Heights.

"We have already taken steps to present these productions as part of our 2020-21 Season," the company said in a statement on its website. "When the Lesher Center re-opens, we will be here to share these wonderful shows with you. A new season announcement will be made soon and brochures and renewal notices will be mailed out to you in May."

Ticketholders of the postponed current season productions are encouraged to consider the options below.

Option 1: Choose to return your remaining season tickets for a Ticket Credit. The company can return the remaining value of your subscription to your account and bank this value for future ticket purchases. Season Renewal invoices will be mailed by early May. You can use this season's Ticket Credit towards next season's line up. This Ticket Credit resides in your patron account and is available to you with no restrictions for future ticket purchases (by phone or in person only.) Ticket Credits never expire.

Option 2: Donate your remaining tickets to Center REP.

Option 3: Request a full refund. The company can return ticket purchase refunds to your credit card of choice or by check. Check refunds may take several weeks to process.

Option 4: A mixture of the above. For example, you can choose to donate the value of one show and request a ticket credit for the remaining show(s). Or you can donate two shows and request a refund for the third.

Learn more at centerrep.org.





