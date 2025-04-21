Campbell Heritage Theatre Gets State-of-the-Art SOUND With Help From Some FRIENDS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Friends of The Heritage Theatre contributed to the latest technological update for the historic Campbell Theatre with a $35,000 donation to the City of Campbell toward the purchase of a state-of-the-art sound system that has now replaced the twenty-year-old equipment that has served the venue since it reopened in 2004.

The new Yamaha DM7 soundboard is a Dante-equipped versatile digital mixing console with unparalleled sound quality, ease of operation and high reliability that has an impressive range of uses from music production to live hybrid events and concert performances. It includes a 120-channel digital mixing console, 32-mic/line Inputs 16 Analog Outputs, and Yamaha 8 Port Network Switch.

The total cost of the new equipment was $62,791.00 with the remainder of the project paid for by the City of Campbell. Heritage Theatre Manager Monica Payne had this to say about the equipment. “The new sound system is a significant upgrade to the theatre’s technical capabilities, allowing us to continue delivering exceptional and exciting entertainment. Whether it’s seasoned professionals bringing their touring acts to The Heritage Theatre or emerging musicians launching their careers on our stage, this new system ensures we’re providing modern, top-quality sound for all events!”

Campbell Heritage Theatre Production Manager Steve Milligan, added, “Upgrading from the Yamaha DM2000 to the DM7 brings a night-and-day improvement—its intuitive touch-screen interface and compact design make it easier for tech staff to operate, while the superior sound quality at 96kHz and built-in Dante networking streamline setup and deliver a richer experience for audiences, far surpassing the older DM2000’s capabilities.”

Friends of The Heritage Theatre has been working diligently along-side the City of Campbell since it reopened after being closed for over 20 years, and has contributed to many improvements in recent years including a Moving Lights and “Hazer” system in 2018, the restoration of the original 1938 decretive Urns that grace the theater’s main entrance, and a recent Black-Out Curtain repair among other improvements.

Said FOHT President Samantha Ince, "Our donations often consist of a few dollars here and there from members of the community. Seeing those contributions culminate in such significant support of the theatre is a testament to how beloved the Heritage Theatre is by the local community and beyond. Every little bit helps."

For more information about Friends of the Heritage Theatre or The Campbell Heritage Theatre, please email foththeatre@gmail.com

Comments