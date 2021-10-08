COOL YULE Holiday Concert Comes to Hammer Theatre

Downtown San José will be extra chill this holiday season when the San José State University Jazz Orchestra returns to Hammer Theatre Center with "Cool Yule," a jazz concert featuring the festive and familiar sounds of favorite holiday songs. The evening will begin with a special guest performance by Valley Christian High School Jazz Ensemble, directed by Marcus Wolfe. Directed by Grammy Award-winning baritone saxophonist and composer Aaron Lington, this diverse group of SJSU music majors' unique spin on holiday classics is sure to put audiences in a mellow holiday mood.

In accordance with current city mandates, Hammer Theatre Center requires proof of full vaccination for all patrons to attend any performance or event. Attendees must provide their vaccine card and a corresponding photo ID and remain masked while inside the theatre. Hammer Theatre's COVID FAQs are available here: https://hammertheatre.com/faq/.

The performance takes place on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. For tickets ($29), the public may visit hammertheatre.com or call (408) 924-8501.